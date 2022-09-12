N500m Debt: FAAN disconnects Kano NAMA workers from power supply

The Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) has threatened to shut down air navigation facilities in the Kano zone of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) over the disconnection of its members from electricity supply over an alleged N500 million debt. According to the investiga tion, NATCA is angry that its members have been denied power supply following the development. A source claimed that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) unilaterallyunderminedotherstakeholders, especially NAMA, by denying them electricity supply. Kano Airport Manager, Gambo Abubakar was alleged to have taken the decision unilaterally. He warned that there will be a total shutdown of provisions of air navigation and safety services in Kano over “an irresponsible action by FAAN”. The source said: “It’s not a threat but we must once and for all forestall FAAN’s intolerance and undignified approach to civil aviation safety standards and recommended practice. “How can a sister agency under the same governance be acting in a manner as if there’s no other authority or internal mechanism to adjudicate?” Abubakar said NAMA is owed over N500 million. Accordingtothemanager, itisnotonlyNAMA staff that weredisconnectedforthefailure to settle their debts.
