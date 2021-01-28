News

N500m fraud: Court dismisses Ondo PDP Chairman, co-accused duress claims

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Justice Saliu Saidu of a Federal High Court in Lagos Thursday dismissed claims by the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Clement Faboyede and his co-accused in a N500 million alleged fraud case, Modupe Adetokunbo, that they were coerced by some operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to make statements while being interrogated at its Lagos office in 2016.

In his ruling on a trial-within-trial ordered to verify the authenticity of the claims by the duo, Justice Saliu Saidu upheld the EFCC’s submissions controverting their claims. He noted that from the evidence before the court, claims of coercion were unproven.
Justice Saidu held: “There is nothing in both statements that the defendants were coerced or were under duress in making the statements or that the writing of the statements was hinged on the refund payments made by the defendants.

“The defendants had the opportunity to have challenged the refund payments demanded by the prosecution in court, if they were actually coerced or under duress in making the payments.
“This court is satisfied that the defendants were not compelled to make the statements under threat or duress and as such, I allow the prosecution to tender both statements with their attachment that are marked Exhibit FC 1 and FC 2 in this case. This is the ruling of the court.”
The EFCC had in the course of Faboyede and Tokunbo’s trial sought to tender their statements in evidence. The defence lawyers, however, objected to the admissibility of the said statements, following which the court ordered a trial-within-trial to resolve the issue.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Education, youth empowerment top Kwara’s N123bn budget

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

  Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday presented a budget proposal of N123 billion to the House of Assembly, describing the fiscal document as a product of wide consultations with the electorate that was designed to reflect current economic challenges.   The proposal contained provisions for payment of the minimum wage once the government reached […]
News Top Stories

NNPC steps up action on refineries’ rehabilitation

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

…to deliver Port Harcourt Refinery March 2023 In a strategic effort to crash fuel prices and guarantee energy security, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has started mobilising funds and technical resources to restore the nation’s ailing refineries to full operating capacity. The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari, who disclosed this in […]
News

Edo: APC leaders bicker over caretaker committee’s slot

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

The leadership of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is poised for war over claims of authentic factions that will dissolve into a caretaker committee in the state. The move for the caretaker committee is in line with the latest decisions of the National Executive Committee of the APC and its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica