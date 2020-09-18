N500m fraud: I didn’t aid Badagry prince –PA

Mr. Afolabi Kazeem, the personal assistant/ manager to Semasa James, a Badagry prince accused of defrauding his 26 siblings of their N500 million inheritance has denied aiding or benefitting from the alleged fraud. Kazeem, who is charged alongside Semasa over the purported inheritance fraud, made the denial yesterday while opening their defence at an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos. Semasa is one of the offspring of the late Oba Afolabi James of Kweme Land, Badagry, Lagos. He is also one of the administrators of his deceased father’s estate.

The prince faces a fivecount charge of stealing, forging of company resolution, fraudulent disposing of trust property and forgery, while he and Kazeem, his personal assistant/ manager, are jointly charged with a two-count of conspiracy to defraud and cheating. Led in evidence by the defence counsel, Mr. Martins Oyingbo, Kazeem told the court that he was a first cousin to the 27 warring princes and princesses and was involved in the disbursement of funds from the estate.

He said: “I am a first cousin to the children and my relationship with them is cordial, we have no issues, everyone is happy with one another. “As relates with the estate, by virtue of the work I do with Mr James (first defendant), the children come to me and I disburse funds from the estate.” Kazeem denied stealing N150 million for himself or anyone from the estate as alleged in counts six and seven in the criminal charge. He added: “There was a transfer of N150 million into the account of Komaj Nigeria Ltd (first defendant’s company) and some of that money went back to the estate’s account.”

Denying any impropriety in the alleged theft of N150 million, the personal assistant/manager said that cheques worth N300 million from the sale of a property located at Dideolu Estate in Lagos were received in the presence of another administrator, Mrs. Mausi Alakija. He noted that the funds realised from the sale were also paid into the estate account. Kazeem told the court that he took care of the schooling needs of the youngest children of the late king. He said: “The children of the last wife are Adesewa, Adenike and Adebowale. I took care of their school fees totaling N12 million during the time they were at Babcock University.

“Mr James (first defendant) does most of the funding in relation to the school fees either from his personal account or company account. The alleged stolen N150 million does not exist. “If there is no money in the estate account, Mr. James takes up the responsibilities and when money comes in, Mr. James takes back what he had spent.” While being cross examined by the prosecutor for the police Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Mr. Oluwafemi Olabisi, Kazeem said he could not recall the year the young children of the late king were at Babcock University. He said he earned a monthly salary of N150,000 while working with the first defendant and denied syphoning funds from the estate account under the guise of estate expenses.

