N500m Loss: Ogun fish farmers storm gov's office, seek support

Fish farmers from Ijebu Ode on Thursday stormed the Governor’s office in Abeokuta over the loss of about N500 million investments to the July 8 flooding which swept away their fish ponds. They were representatives of over 200 farmers whose ponds were located at Ikangba/ Agoro, via Ijebu Ode in Odogbolu Local Government Area where floods wreaked havoc.

The placard-carrying farmers sought the support of the Ogun State Government to cushion the effect of their losses as well forestalling a recurrence of the disaster. Some of the inscriptions on their placards read: “Governor Abiodun, save our soul; N500m investment washed away by flood,” “Dredging of Yemule River is Long over-due, Gov Abiodun, help us fix Agoro and Ikangba road.” Speaking on behalf of the farmers, Eko John Nicholas blamed the disaster on the lack of dredging of the Yemule river and improper channelling of the drainage along the “deplorable” Ikangba/ Agoro road.

He said when it rains, water spills over the Yemule river’s bound into the fish farms, which according to him, are located more than a kilometre from the river. Nicholas said more than 20 farmers were just discharged from the hospital due to the shock they suffered over the loss. He said: “We are calling on the governor as a matter of necessity to help us dredge Yemule stream to make it wide and deep enough to accommodate the volume of water that is coming from the construction sites. With that, the water would not overflow its bound.

 

News

Insecurity: Evaluating Ugwuanyi’s options at restoring sanity

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Armed men, whose identities are still unknown on September 21, attacked a police checkpoint at Nachi in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State, along Enugu- Anambra old road, killing two officers on the spot. The victims were reportedlyon duty atthecheckpoint when the hoodlums struck. The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Daniel Ndukwe, […]
News

Osinbajo disowns calls to contest 2023 Presidential poll

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disowned a group mobilizing support for him to contest the 2023 Presidential election.   His spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement Monday said the attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a website:supportosinbajo.ng calling on Nigerians to join a volunteer group mobilizing support for Osinbajo, […]
News Top Stories

Travel ban: OPS, economists raise the alarm over investment disruptions

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan and Abdulwahab Isa

With Nigeria now tagged as one of the ‘Red List’ countries by the United Kingdom, Canada and others following the discovery of new Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country, members of the organissed private sector (OPS) have raised the alarm that fresh challenges await the economy in 2022.   The private sector investors’ body […]

