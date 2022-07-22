N500m Loss: Ogun fish farmers storm gov’s office, seek support

Fish farmers from Ijebu Ode on Thursday stormed the Governor’s office in Abeokuta over the loss of about N500 million investments to the July 8 flooding which swept away their fish ponds. They were representatives of over 200 farmers whose ponds were located at Ikangba/ Agoro, via Ijebu Ode in Odogbolu Local Government Area where floods wreaked havoc.

The placard-carrying farmers sought the support of the Ogun State Government to cushion the effect of their losses as well forestalling a recurrence of the disaster. Some of the inscriptions on their placards read: “Governor Abiodun, save our soul; N500m investment washed away by flood,” “Dredging of Yemule River is Long over-due, Gov Abiodun, help us fix Agoro and Ikangba road.” Speaking on behalf of the farmers, Eko John Nicholas blamed the disaster on the lack of dredging of the Yemule river and improper channelling of the drainage along the “deplorable” Ikangba/ Agoro road.

He said when it rains, water spills over the Yemule river’s bound into the fish farms, which according to him, are located more than a kilometre from the river. Nicholas said more than 20 farmers were just discharged from the hospital due to the shock they suffered over the loss. He said: “We are calling on the governor as a matter of necessity to help us dredge Yemule stream to make it wide and deep enough to accommodate the volume of water that is coming from the construction sites. With that, the water would not overflow its bound.

