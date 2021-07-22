News

N50bn export expansion facility programme gains steam

Nigeria is poised to boost its non-oil exports leveraging the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Trade Promotion Organisations (TPOs) Network, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. The Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr Segun Awolowo, is also the inaugural President of the ECOWAS TPOs. The report said the NEPC had started repositioning the nation’s export through the implementation of its N50 billion Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP). The EEFP is a part of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) whose development and implementation is being led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. According to NAN, the EEFP is expected to significantly raise the volume of non-oil exports in Nigeria, and it is a spin-off of the Zero Oil Plan developed by NEPC and approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

