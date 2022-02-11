Sports

N50m jerseys deal with Bendel Insurance excites Sterling Bank

Sterling Bank Plc and Bendel Insurance FC of Benin have made history with the largest shirt sponsorship deal in Nigerian club football history with the unveiling of its N50million sponsorship deal of the club’s home and away jerseys for the 2021/2022 Nigerian Premier Football League season.

The sponsorship deal: the first of its kind in the history of Nigerian club football, saw players of Bendel Insurance FC showcasing their new kits with the Bank’s full logo embossed on the jersey at a colorful event held at the Edo State Government House in Benin City, the state capital. Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of Sterling Bank PLC, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, explained that the bank shares the philosophy of development championed by the Edo State government and sees the state as a development partner, with the deal representing more than a sponsorship deal, but an investment opportunity for the bank. “We see ourselves as true partners with Edo State, because we understand the development philosophy of the state and that is why we are committed to the state.”

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, thanked Sterling Bank for investing in the club. Obaseki said, “For us in Edo State, it is a crucial step to invite the private sector into sports through a new governance arrangement that ensures transparency and sets the standard on how to properly administrate sports in Nigeria.” “We first gave you confidence by rebuilding the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and 20 new mini-stadia in all the local government areas in the state. And today, we are showing the world again that we mean sports in Edo by launching and unveiling the new jerseys of our teams.”

 

