Metro & Crime

N50m Ransom: Terrorists threaten to kill new baby, mother, 2 sisters

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna Comment(0)

The bandits that kidnapped a pregnant housewife that gave birth in captivity and her two sisters in Kaduna have threatened to kill them if the family fails to pay the N50 million ransom within two days.

This is as the family said they have sold all of their belongings to raise N6.5 million which the terrorists have rejected as too small.

The nursing mother and her two sisters were kidnapped on July 17, at their family house in the Mando area, Igabi Local Government Area of the state where they were caring for their sick mother.

The family of the victims told journalists in Kaduna that they have raised N6.5 million out of the N50 million demanded by the terrorists, but it was rejected.

The victims’ brother, Kabir Yusuf, who spoke on behalf of the family, pleaded with the federal and state government and other good spirited Nigerians to come to their rescue.

According to him: “We have only been able to raise N6.5 million, which was rejected by the bandits. I begged my sister’s abductors and told them we have sold everything we have to raise the money, but the bandits rejected it.

“My sisters lamented to me on Sunday that they were being mistreated, and that the bandit commander wants to leave the camp and may not return until after a while, so we should talk to them. But I told them that we have sold everything we have but what we raised is not tangible and we don’t have anything to sell again they started crying and I broke down weeping too.

“Now, the disturbing development is that, on Sunday, I pleaded with them to release my sisters and the new baby, that we have only been able to raise N6.5million, but, they started insulting me, and told me that if we do not  bring N50 million in the next two days, they will kill my sisters and the new baby.

“We are appealing to the Federal Government, Kaduna State Government charity organisations, philanthropists and well spirited individuals to assist us in securing their release. We do not want anything to happen to them, if anything happens to them only God knows what effect it would have on our mother, who is now in a wheelchair,” he lamented.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Nigeria’s multifaceted challenges failure of leadership, says cleric

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The Bishop, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Omu-Aran Diocese, Kwara State, Rt. Reverend Festus Oyetola Sobanke, has berated the country’s political leaders for lackluster performance, saying the multifaceted troubles the country is going through are “simply and squarely a failure of leadership.”   The Bishop, who spoke at the 2021 Synod of the Church in […]
Metro & Crime

N2.9bn Graft Charges : Court threatens to strike out FG’s case against Okorocha

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday threatened to strike out a N2.9 billion money laundering charges brought against Senator Rochas Okorocha by the Federal Government. Trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo threatened to throw out the charges following the inability of the Federal Government to serve charges on Okorocha as required by law.   […]
Metro & Crime

Multi-level policing, modern equipment will solve Nigeria’s insecurity woes – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewale Momoh, Akure Following the security challenges that the country is battling with, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has made a case for modern equipment for the Nigerian Military to help in the fight against insurgents and other criminalities in the country. While also calling for multi-level policing system as the most effective […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica