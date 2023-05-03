N52m Anambra Swimming Pool Abandoned As Rodents/Reptiles Take Over Facilities

The over N52 million Olympic size Anambra Swimming Pool constructed three years ago by the state government has become a recluse of its initial self following the abandonment of the facility.

Recall that the swimming pool was constructed in 2020 for the 12th Biennial Police Games held between February 29 and March 2nd that year.

When New Telegraph correspondent visited the swimming pool located at the Alex Ekwueme Square as well as the Handball and Basketball facilities it was discovered that rodents and reptiles have taken over the area with weeds almost overgrowing the changing room and toilet facilities in the place.

Also, the swimming pool proper has its walls being pulled off due to lack of maintenance and has not been in use since after the Police Games with grasses growing inside the pool.

When contacted the Anambra state Chairman of the Sports Writers Association SWAN Mr Tony Orji noted that the facility is under the office of the Secretary to the State Government SSG being the office in charge of all the facilities at Alex Ekwueme Square.

“This is under the Secretary to the State Government SSG and this is because the Alex Ekwueme Square is under that office and not under the office of the Chairman Anambra State Spots Development Commission.”

“There was a controversy as it where when that swimming pool was to be constructed because there is an existing swimming pool at the Rogenny Games Village in Oba Idemili South local government area which has been a training ground for Olympic athletes from this part of the country”

“The then government for whatever reason did not want to use that one and it has the facilities in good condition but chose to construct a new one and as I speak with you, that swimming pool is still functional and it is being used to date while the one constructed two years ago has become a shadow of itself,” he said.

At the office of the SSG, no one offered to talk to this reporter as the staff claimed that it is only the SSG Prof Solo Chukwulobelu has the power to do so.

At the Sports Development Commission, a staff told Telegraph that all sports facilities are supposed to be under the Commission contending that before those facilities are put to use one must obtain clearance from the SSG office.

“We cannot have our way to the Swimming Pool and we need approval from the SSG office to do so and that is why we cannot put that swimming pool to use optimally”

“I learnt that several letters have been written for the takeover of those facilities at the Alex Ekwueme Square but it has not been acted upon so that is why that place looks abandoned,” she said.