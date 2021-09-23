Metro & Crime

N569.7m claim: Appeal Court rules in favour of Kwara Revenue Agency

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Comment(0)

The Court of Appeal, Ilorin division, has struck out a case instituted against the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) by Mr. Adeyemi Sanni Sheriff, Mrs. Adedoyin Sanni, and Mr. Bamidele Ogunlowo, trading under the name and style of Mazars Consulting.
It would be recalled that Mazars Consulting, through its Counsel, A. K. Ajibade & Associates, had instituted an action, under the Undefended List Procedure, before Justice E. B. Mohammed of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, seeking the recovery of a total sum of N569.7 million for an alleged commission on a purported service rendered to the KW-IRS as a Tax Audit Monitoring Agent (TAMA).
The Defendant (KW-IRS) promptly joined issues with the Plaintiffs by filing reasonable grounds for defence, on the grounds that the Plaintiffs have not rendered any service to the state revenue agency that could warrant the payment of such humongous claims being sought by the Plaintiffs (Mazars Consulting).
The Plaintiffs, however, got judgment in their favour against the KW-IRS on November 5, 2020 in a ruling delivered by Justice Mohammed of the state High Court.
Dissatisfied by the judgment of the State High Court, KW-IRS filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal, Ilorin Division, while also filing and moving a motion for the stay of execution of the said judgment pending the determination of the appeal.
Deciding on the appeal, the Court of Appeal presided over by Justice U. I. Ndukwe-Anyanwu formulated two issues: disclosure or non-joinder of the proper parties before the Court and the propriety or otherwise of not moving the entire claims of the Plaintiffs from the Undefended List Procedure to the General Cause List by the trial court.
In the end, the appellate court in a unanimous decision, struck out the entire claims of the Plaintiffs on September 10, 2021, having resolved the entire issues in favour of the KW-IRS.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Okeke hails Ukaegbu on appointment as Fed. Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chairman of Swiss Spirits Hotel Group, Chief Daniel Okeke (Mezie Abia) has described the appointment of Dr. Madukwe Ukaegbu as a Federal Commissioner (Abia State) of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) as well-deserved and timely. The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stressed that the newly appointed Federal Commissioner has the capacity to discharge […]
Metro & Crime

Adamawa Assembly probes hunters’ commander, Miyetti Allah’s chair’s killing

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola

Members of the Adamawa State House of Assembly have taken steps to unravel the circumstances surrounding the murder of the Commander of Local Hunters Association, Adamu Dogo Livo, as well as the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Association, Song branch, Gide Alhaji Manya.   The lawmakers yesterday passed seven resolutions aimed at investigating the two separate killings […]
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: Police arrest taskforce members for beating keke operator to coma

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

The Ebonyi State Police Command, has arrested two suspected taskforce members for allegedly beating a tricycle operator, Mike Obasi into a coma. The suspects, popularly known as ‘2Face’ and one other, allegedly descended on Obasi at the International Market in Abakaliki metropolis for wrong parking which the taskforce members saw as obstruction. It was learnt […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica