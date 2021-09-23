Business

N5bn debt: AMCON takes over former governor’s mansion

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) yesterday announced that it has taken over the mansion of Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, the former two-time governor of Kwara State over N5billion indebtedness. In a statement, the Corporation said that the action followed the order of Justice Abdullah Liman of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division. According to the statement: “Hon. Justice A.M. Liman also ordered the freezing of the Bank Accounts of the former governor and his two companies including Trans Properties and Investment Limited and Trans It Consulting Limited in Suit No: FHC/L/AMC/01/2021. “The former governor who is one of the founders of the newly established third force in Nigerian politics known as the Rescue Nigeria Project (RNP) is one of the high-profile obligors of AMCON.

Despite holding one of the highly exalted political offices in the land, he remained recalcitrant over the repayment of his obligation. “Early today and in compliance with the court order, AMCON through the Law firm of Chief Robert Ohuoba of Robert Ohuoba & Co, one of the leading Asset Management Partners (AMPs) of AMCON who also received protective orders from the court, took possession of the mansion belonging to the former Governor situate at Abdulfatah Street, GRA, Ilorin, Kwara State.”

