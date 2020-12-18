N5trn debt: AMCON requires complementary radical powers, says Tsoho

The Honourable Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, has declared that although Nigerian banks were restructured prior to the financial crisis through consolidation, the restructuring was not able to shield banks in the country from the effects of the crises.

This he said was due to all manners of recklessness in the banking system, which the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) is battling to correct. Addressing Judges of the Federal High Court at the 36th Annual Judges Conference in Abuja at an interactive session with the management of AMCON, Justice Tsoho further highlighted what he called the ‘eight factors’ that were primarily responsible for the crisis in Nigeria banking system, which led to the creation of AMCON and why the nation must support AMCON to recover the humongous outstanding debt and ensure that the financial rascality that led to the creation of AMCON was prevented.

He said his concerns for the financial system in the country was premised on the fact that the crisis further exposed a litany of other lapses in the financial system that needed to be addressed to prevent total collapse at the time.

