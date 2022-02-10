N6.32bn fraud case: Wike in Jos court to support Jang

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike was at a Plateau State High Court in Jos yesterday during the trial of former Governor Jonah Jang. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Jang alongside Yusuf Pam, ex-cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (OSSG), for alleged criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of Plateau State’s money to the tune of N6.32 billion. The accused were first arraigned before Justice Daniel Longji in March 2018 on 17 counts bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds, but they pleaded not guilty to the charges. The case is before Justice Christy Dabup, who started hearing the matter afresh following the retirement of Justice Longji in December 2019, who heard the matter 34 times. Wike arrived at the court at 9.50 am in company with the other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Related Articles
PEF didn’t remit interest on N34bn in fixed deposit –Senate
…asks secretary to remit uncounted money …threatens EFCC/ICPC action The Senate has uncovered how some top officials of the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) allegedly put N34 billion in fixed deposit accounts without remitting interest of N182 million. According to the upper chamber of the National Assembly, the agency only remitted N82 million, without accounting […]
Police brutality: Reps, NBA to collaborate on new law –Gbajabiamila
The House of Representatives will collaborate with the national leadership of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) on the proposed law it is working on to address police brutality and other issues, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has said. That was just as the NBA president, Olumide Akpata, gave an assurance from his association to ensure a good […]
NEPC partners Tony Elumelu Foundation over N400m grant for 50 entrepreneurs
The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has received N400millioningrantfunding from the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), through the Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP) to accelerate the performance of TEF Alumni SMEs in Nigeria within the non-oil export sector. At the signing ceremony, Executive Director/ CEO of NEPC, Mr Olusegun Awolowo, said: “NEPC is delighted to embark […]
