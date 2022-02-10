N6.32bn fraud case: Wike in Jos court to support Jang

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike was at a Plateau State High Court in Jos yesterday during the trial of former Governor Jonah Jang. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Jang alongside Yusuf Pam, ex-cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (OSSG), for alleged criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of Plateau State’s money to the tune of N6.32 billion. The accused were first arraigned before Justice Daniel Longji in March 2018 on 17 counts bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds, but they pleaded not guilty to the charges. The case is before Justice Christy Dabup, who started hearing the matter afresh following the retirement of Justice Longji in December 2019, who heard the matter 34 times. Wike arrived at the court at 9.50 am in company with the other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

