N6.5m for Maltina Teacher as entries for 7th edition kick off

Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc, manufacturers of Maltina drink and other products, yesterday kicked off the 2021 edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year. Maltina Teacher of the Year Award, a pet project of Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, which entered its seventh edition this year, was open to all secondary school teachers in both private and public secondary schools across the country. According to the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs. Sade Morgan, the overall winner would receive a total cash prize of N6.5 million and a capacity development training abroad, while his/ her school receives either a block of classroom or a computer laboratory. She said the first runnerup would receive the sum of N1 million, and the second runner-up would get N750,000 cash prize, while all state champions would be rewarded and would go home with N500,000 each. Morgan, who disclosed this while flagging-off this year’s edition of the award at a press conference in Lagos, said entries for the award were open online beginning from April 20 and would close on June 25, 2021. According to her, the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative was one of the numerous ways through which the company was fulfilling its corporate philosophy of “Winning with Nigeria.”

