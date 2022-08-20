N6.71trn fuel subsidy: Begin phased deregulation now, MOMAN, IPMAN tell FG

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), have urged the Federal Government to begin phased deregulation of Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS) popularly called petrol, now. The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of MOMAN, Mr. Clement Isong, and the factional National President of IPMAN, Alhaji Debo Ahmed, in separate interviews with Saturday Telegraph on Friday, said it was timely and imperative for the government to commence phased deregulation of petrol, more so with the N6.71 trillion budget for petrol subsidy for 2023.

The Federal Government had deregulated other petroleum products such as Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and Kerosene. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, while appearing before the House of Representatives Special Ad-hoc Committee on the Petroleum Products Subsidy Regime on Thursday, disclosed that the Federal Government’s annual subsidy budget for petrol in 2023 is N6.71 trillion and that the payment is calculated at N15.00 per litre, which is the difference between the landing cost and pump price. According to her, subsidy payments stood at N1.33 trillion in the 2020 budget and N1.5 trillion in the 2021 fiscal year. Isong also advised the Federal Government to implement measures that will cushion the possible harsh effects of deregulation.

The MOMAN CEO said Nigeria could be in a bigger problem if it did not dereg-ulate now. He said: “FG should deregulate petrol. We should begin to deregulate because things are very tough for Nigerians. “If we do not begin to deregulate, it will lead to a worse situation. We should take it easy on Nigerians but we need to start because if we do not start, at the end of the day, it will not augur well for us. “There should be phased deregulation so that the burden will not be too much on Nigerians. The country is borrowing to fund this deregulation. It does not make sense.

“We should try to use the gains to reduce the impact. We need to improve Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), and we need to improve public transportation services in all urban areas. Ahmed said though deregulation is imperative and inevitable, it should be done in such a way as not to plunge many Nigerians who are already traumatised because of hardship and insecurity into worse problems. The IPMAN boss said deregulation has been embraced globally but said immediate total deregulation will not augur well for Nigerians now because of the high economic situation. “If you look at it from an economic way, Nigeria should not be subsidising petrol. All over the world now, they are not subsidising.

It is a free market. “The only thing the government can do is regulate the market. The agencies should regulate the market and ensure the possibility of making sure that there is efficiency in the law guiding deregulation. “But to continue subsidising is a real problem. But if you look at our own economy, a lot of people are impoverished. “We depend solely on oil and if that oil is being deregulated 100 per cent, it becomes a problem for the masses because the cost of goods and services will jump up. “Now they have not deregulated petrol yet, the inflation rate is already very high. By the time they deregulate, the inflation rate will be so astronomical that an average person will find it difficult to live,” Ahmed said.

