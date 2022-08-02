N6.72trn Subsidy Budget: Be prudent with resources, Don tell FG

A former Director, Renewable Energy Centre, University of Ilorin, Prof. Clement Akoshile, yesterday urged the Federal Government to use Nigeria’s money prudently.

Responding to the N6.72 trillion budget for petrol subsidy payment in 2023, Akoshile, who is also a former President of the Nigeria Meteorological Society, advised the Federal Government not to spend all of Nigeria’s earnings on petrol subsidy.

He urged government to use Nigeria’s resources in productive ventures that will stimulate production, create employment and boost economic development.

He warned against mismanagement and squandering of the nation’s resources, adding that it would be disastrous and counterproductive if the nation’s resources are squandered.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, had recently revealed a total of N6.72 trillion as the full-year budget for petrol subsidy payment in 2023 if the next president decides to continue with the policy that had been identified as a drain on the economy.

Also, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), in its monthly presentation to the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting on July 26, said that while the Federal Government through NNPCL earned

Being the amount spent as subsidy in the first six months of the yearN2.39 trillion as gross revenue from oil and gas sales from January 2022 to June 2022, it posted N2.6 trillion as subsidies for premium motor spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol within the six months, leaving a deficit of N210 billion.

But Akoshile, in an interview with New Telegraph, warned the Federal Government against spending all its revenues on petrol subsidies.

He noted that many countries were being prudent in the management of their resources.

According to him, some countries have been investing in agriculture, job creation and other strategies that will accelerate the economic development of their countries.

He advised the Federal Government to also invest in areas that will make Nigeria’s economy boom again.

Akoshile said: “All our money should not be used only for petrol subsidy.

Whatever is due for us as a nation, we should be wise to also spend it to build other income-generating avenues. Some countries use theirs for agriculture so that they will not be hungry, some use their resources for the industry so that their children will be employed, some use theirs for education so that they will be better off than others. Whatever they are going to use it for, let them take the measure that will benefit the people so that we will all rise and not fall.

“We can only watch and I pray to God to help us so that we will not finish our pot, leaving it empty, so that we can have something else to eat next time. FG should be prudent in its spending. Let them carry the people along, and let them know that some people are really looking at them and I wish they will take people’s advice.

“Once the Federal Government is using the money in a way that is not productive, there will be a problem at the end of the tunnel. So, they should think it out, get good advice so that they will spend it properly.

“So you see Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is on strike? What is ASUU asking for? But they have not deemed it fit that ASUU should get something to make her happy. But what can ASUU do? They can only sit at home and the labour has joined in the protest, asking FG to do something about the demands of ASUU.”

