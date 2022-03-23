Metro & Crime

N6.7bn looting allegation against Umahi satanic blackmail – Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Government has described the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) claim that Governor Dave Umahi withdrew N6.7 billion from different bank accounts belonging to the state to fund his legal case over his sacking by the Federal High Court, Abuja, as “a satanic blackmail that has no iota of truth”.

Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, were sacked by the Federal High Court, Abuja, following their defecting from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP had petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) claiming that the Umahi, who has since appealed his sacking, within one week withdrew the money from different banks.

It therefore asked the anti-graft body to investigate the embattled governor.

But the state government Wednesday denied the allegation.

The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, said in a statement: “We state in strong terms that the entirety of the content of the trending petition addressed to EFCC is absolutely and irresponsibly false, malicious and nothing but a serial of the politically calculated attempt by the PDP and desperados to damage the hard-earned reputation of the governor and the integrity of the state government and to attack the credibility of the outcome of the dispensations of all institutions involved in ensuring that justice is done in all the legal actions framed up by PDP to distract the ever performing administration of Governor Umahi, especially to cause him distractions in his intention to run for the presidency come 2023

“We further categorically state that the petitioners acted libellously and unruly in their contentions on the status of judgment-effect in the matter of defection between the PDP and the Governor of Ebonyi State as it is not in doubt that His Excellency is the subsisting Governor of Ebonyi State both in law and in fact.

“We rebuke the allegations of ‘looting of Ebonyi State Government’s money’ made by the PDP against our transparent administration as satanic blackmail that has no iota of truth, desperately calculated to attract the attention of the gullible and sully the reputation of the governor of the state and which we shall not hesitate in invoking legal actions to bring the petitioners to justice.

 

Our Reporters

