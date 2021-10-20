News

N6.8bn fraud: EFCC resumes trial of ex-NAMA MD, Abdusalam, others, Dec. 8

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on December 8, 2021, resume the trial of a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Ibrahim Abdulsalam and seven others over alleged N6.8 billion fraud before Justice Babs Kuewumi of a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The date was fixed by the judge Wednesday following the absence of one of the defence lawyers, Victor Opara, who was said to be away to Abuja. The lawyer had written a letter requesting for an adjournment of the matter.

The judge while fixing the new date frowned at Opara’s request for adjournment saying such will no longer be entertained by him.

Abdulsalam was charged to court by the anti-graft agency alongside a former General Manager of Procurement, Olumuyiwa Adegorite, and a former General Manager of Finance, Segun Agbolade.

Others are: A former Acting General Manager of ICT, Bolaniran Akinribido, Sesebor Abiodun, Joy Adegorite and two companies.

The companies are: Randville investment Ltd and Multeng Travels and Tours Ltd.

They are facing a 24-count amended charge bordering on conspiracy, fraud, forgery and unlawful conversion of funds.

The EFCC in one of the 24-count criminal charge marked FHC/L/145C/2016, alleged that all the defendants and one, Nnamdi Udoh still at large, have between January 31, 2013 and September 3, 2015, with intent to defraud and by false pretence conspired together to induced the Agency to deliver the sum of N2, 847, 523, 975 billion, to Delosa Limited, Air Sea Delivery Limited and Sea Schedules Systems Ltd under the pretence that the said sum represented the cost of clearing consignments belonging to the Agency.

The defendants were also alleged to have converted various sums of money amounting to N4, 003, 532, 608.90 belonging to the Agency to their personal use.

The offences were said to have contravened Section 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud related offences Act, 2016 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

