N600m debt: AMCON takes over Hydro Hotels’ assets

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over the assets of Hydro Hotels Limited and its chief promoter over alleged failure to repay over N600 million debt.

This follows the ruling of the Court of Appeal, affirming the decision of the Federal High Court in Minna, which granted AMCON judgement against Hydro Hotels Limited and its chief promoter, Alhaji Isah Mohammed Ladan, over the huge sum that have been a subject of litigation.

According to a statement issued by the corporation, the appellant court also ordered the forfeiture of moveable and immoveable assets of Hydro Hotels Limited and Alhaji Ladan and further granted AMCON full possession and outright power of sale of the properties.

“AMCON, through its appointed Debt Recovery Agent – Ajunwa & Co., took effective possession of four top properties of the obligor, which include properties situate at Plot 165/166 MTP. 95A, measuring 0.300 hectares at Farm Centre, Tunga Ward, Near New Secretariat, Minna, Niger State; Plot 173 & 174 MTP. 95A consisting of 0.414 hectares; Property at No. 1 Wawa Road, New Bussa, Niger State and Property at No. 82 Garkuwas Residence, New Bussa, Niger State,” the statement said.

It noted that the loan obtained by Hydro Hotels Limited and its promoter was purchased by AMCON during the 1st phase of Eligible Bank Assets (EBA) purchases from Finbank (now FCMB) far back in 2010.

The statement said: “Following the purchase, AMCON has been in a long drawn legal battle with the company since 2015, first winning the case against the obligor at the Federal High Court, Minna in 2017 and now at the Court of Appeal in August 2020.

“As a matter of fact, due to the lack of adequate collateral, AMCON’s expanded investigation on Alhaji Isah Mohammed Ladan revealed other hidden properties belonging to the obligor located in Niger State, which were hitherto not known to AMCON. This action to expand investigation and trace additional assets is in line with Section 49 (1) & (2) of the AMCON Act 2019 (as Amended).

“AMCON commenced full recovery drive against Hydro Hotels Limited and its chief promoter after many failed attempts at reasoning with and negotiating with the obligor. In the process, AMCON exhausted all avenues of peaceful resolution of the matter.”

