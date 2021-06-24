News Top Stories

N600m debt: AMCON takes over serving Senator’s assets

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over assets belonging to Alhaji Buhari Abdulfatai, Chief Promoter of Abadat Ventures Limited, over an indebtedness of almost N600 million. In a statement, AMCON said its action was in compliance with the ruling of Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on March 25, 2021. According to the corporation, on Friday, June 18, 2021, it took effective possession of the two properties as listed by the court through its appointed Receiver Manager – Mr Baba Mohammed Waziri, of Baba Waziri & Co. Chambers.

The enforced properties include property situate at No 12, St, Petersburg Street, Wuse II, Abuja and Plot 516, (also known as No 2. Marte Close) off Misau Crescent, off Birnin Kebbi Crescent, Garki II, Abuja. Apart from granting the corporation possession of the above-mentioned properties, the court also ordered the receiver manager to take all necessary steps required to realise the assets of the obligor, with a view to paying the outstanding loan in line with Section 553 and 554 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.

“The Non-Performing Loan (NPL) of Abadat Ventures Limited was purchased by AMCON from Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) Plc, during the second phase of Eligible Bank Asset purchases in 2021. Since then, the obligor has been unwilling to repay the loan despite the concessions made available to him by the corporation in a bid to amicably resolve the bad debt,” the statement said. Jude Nwauzor, Head Corporate Communications AMCON, who confirmed that the properties were effectively under AMCON’s possession, explained that the enforcement exercise was carried out in a seamless manner, as the court had graciously directed officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force, court bailiffs and other security agencies to assist AMCON in securing the assets.

He added that Alhaji Buhari Abdulfatai, who is a serving All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator, representing Ogbomosho North Federal Constituency in Oyo State and Chief Promoter of Abadat Ventures Limited, as well as his firm, have remained recalcitrant despite all efforts, negotiations and windows of opportunity provided them by AMCON to enable them to repay the huge indebtedness. Nwauzor said that having exhausted all possibilities, AMCON had no other options left as a law-abiding corporate organisation than to approach the court for intervention.

