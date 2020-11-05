N60bn loss: ‘Why investors, govt still host data abroad’

Despite an estimated N60 billion annual loss to foreign hosting, most businesses in Nigeria and even some government data are still being hosted outside the country. The situation, according to the Chief Executive Officer of DSPL, Mr. Tunde Balogun, persists because of the power problem in the country. According to the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), the country loses up to N60 billion worth of foreign exchange to other countries every year as payments for web hosting services.

Balogun said power challenge had made the services of data centres in Nigeria costlier than their foreign counterparts, hence, many businesses in the country still prefer to host abroad. He noted that the government may also not be able to enforce data localisation because of the infrastructure situation in the country. “If you are asking everybody to localise their data by using data centres here, where would those data centres get the power from? If they are relying on diesel, they pass on the cost to the customer.

“Imagine a small business that is paying maybe N15,000 for its web hosting, because the ISP is hosting the web on Amazon, which enjoys 24/7 electricity supply in Estonia, then you now tell that data centre to replicate the same thing in Nigeria, and they’re spending ridiculous amounts of money on diesel, the SMB’s fee will jump from N15, 000 to N75,000. That’s the practicality of what the data localisation costs if it is enforced in the country,” he explained. Balogun said the status quo would remain for a long time and organisations will be allowed to do their processing in foreign countries as long as they are complying with adequate data protection regulation.

“What I suspect might happen is that the government might in the nearest future insist that some sectorial data be localised. They might start looking at maybe health data, maybe for security reasons, they might start looking at systemic data. “There might be some other sensitive data that the government would start insisting that they must be localised. They might insist that all financial data and fintechs must be localised.

So, they might start approaching it sector by sector,” he said. According to him, some important government data such as that of the international passport from the immigration service, drivers license and many others are still being hosted outside the country. He, however, noted that the National Identity Database was being hosted locally as the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has built a massive data centre.

“For NIMC, it makes sense because of national security. Data from the National Population Commission (NPC) is also domiciled in the country,” he added. Speaking against the backdrop of the data protection regulation in Nigeria, Balogun said the foreign hosting of data was also helping many Nigerian organisations in compliance with the NDPR. “For now, data localisation is very thin in Nigeria, most government and private sector use foreign firms.

But the good thing about it is that since most of the hosts tend to be in America and Europe, most of the data centres and data processors tend to have good compliance with the information security system. So that’s the good thing,” he added. He noted that data localisation was initially intended to go into the NDPR, but it was removed probably because the government also considered the infrastructure in the country.

“They tried to put it again into the Data Protection Bill 2020 but it was also pulled out because of the reality of what we have in the country, especially with the situation of power, and data centres consume huge amounts of power. So power is a big problem in this country,” he said.

