N63.4bn fuel arrives three ports in 24 vessels

No fewer than 24 vessels have shipped 384,000 tonnes (384 million litres) petroleum motor spirit (PMS) valued at N63.4 billion to four port terminals between July and August 2022. Nine of the vessels will arrive this week with 124,000 tonnes at Lagos, Warri and Calabar port terminals. The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data revealed that the products are being discharged at Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT), phase II and IIIa in Lagos, Calabar and Warri. It added that 79,000 tonnes of the fuel would be offloaded at KLT from four ships, namely, Arsos M with 15,000 tonnes; Stellar, 21,000 tonnes; Halima , 10,000 tonnes; MT Picton, 13,000 tonnes and Diddi,

20,000 tonnes.

At Calabar Port, Tornado has arrived with 15,000 tonnes as two vessels are jostling for berthing space at Warri Port to offload 30,000 tonnes from Matrix S. Ilu with 15,000 tonnes and Bora, 15,000 tonnes. The shipping data explained that 15 vessels offloaded 260,000 tonnes of the fuel valued atN42.9 billion in July. At the Bulk Oil Plant (BOP), Lagos Port, the shipping data revealed that two vessels offloaded 50,000 tonnes, noting that Tornado and Zonda offloaded 20,000 tonnes and 30,000 tonnes respectivey, while Ayodele, with 20,000 tonnes, discharged its fuel at Kirikiri Lighter Terminal II in Lagos.

The data also revealed that 65,000 tonnes of the fuel which arrived at Calabar Port’s jetty in four vessels had been discharged. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives, has resolved to suspend the contract of the consortium of oil companies engaged by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) under the Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) for the importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) into the country.

The Chairman, Ad-hoc Committee investigating the daily consumption of petrol in the country, Hon Abdulkadir Sa’ad Abdullahi, asked NNPC Limited management to provide a detailed profile of members of the consortium, who had participated in the contracts, namely: Ashgroup Energy Ltd; Jack Energy Solutions Ltd and Vitol SA, a Switzerland based company. It would be recalled that the country had taken delivery of 12.3 million metric tonnes of petrol in first seven months of 2022. The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Anwal Gambo, dropped the hint at a hearing of the House of Representatives ad hoc Committee investigating the volume of fuel consumed daily in Nigeria. He was represented at the public hearing by Admiral Olusola Oluwagbire. Gambo noted that no fewer than 202.9 million metric tonnes of fuel was imported by Nigeria between 2015 and 2022.

He explained: “The amount of PMS imported from 2015 to July 2022, that is, the total quantity of PMS imported from all sources, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Pipeline and Product Marketing Company (PPMC) into Nigeria, amounts to 202.9 million metric tonnes. For the first seven months of 2022 so far, from our records, 12.3 million metric tonnes of PMS have been imported.” Gambo said that the Navy arrested 174 vessels for various offences from January 2017 to July 2022, stressing that seizures were handed over to either the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), depending on the nature of the seizures.

