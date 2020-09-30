N673m fraud: EFCC gets ultimatum to close case against Ikuforiji

Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos Wednesday directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to close its case against a former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Adeyemi Ikuforiji and his aide, Oyebode Atoyebi, by October 14. Both men were currently standing trial before the court on a 54-count charge of alleged N673 million fraud.

The judge gave the directive while adjourning the matter to allow the prosecution’s lawyer, Ekene Iheanacho, sort out documents he planned to tender in the case.

The anti-graft agency had earlier opened its case against the defendants by calling its first witness, Adeniyi Adebayo, an EFCC’s investigator.

In his evidence-in-chief, the witness said he was part of the team that investigated the former Speaker upon the receipt of a petition against him in June 2011, for allegedly siphoning N500 million monthly from the Lagos House of Assembly.

He said as part of its investigations, the team visited the House of Assembly and recovered certain documents crucial to the enquiry. He added that the clerk was later invited to the EFCC’s office for questioning.

He said: “We recovered some payment register and when we went through them, we discovered that a lot of cash payments were made to the second defendant, and we invited him to explain why the payments were made to him.

“He told us that the payments were meant for the first defendant, and when we interrogated the first defendant, he actually confirmed that the second defendant was collecting the monies for him.”

He further disclosed that series of cash payments were made to the second defendant, which was above the threshold allowed by the Money Laundering Act.

An attempt by the prosecution’s lawyer to engage the witness in the reading of monetary figures from a document was rejected by the judge on the ground that it will waste the court’s time.

The lawyer consequently sought for an adjournment to enable him do some arrangements of the documents to be tendered.

In the absence of any opposition from the defence lawyer, Dele Adesina (SAN), Justice Liman adjourned further hearing in the matter to October 14, with a directive that the prosecution should be prepared to close its case on that day.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on December 11, 2019 re-arraigned Ikuforiji and Atoyebi on a 54-count charge of alleged N673 million.

Like this: Like Loading...