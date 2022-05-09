N675m fraud: Prosecutor’s absence stalls trial of cultists’ kingpin

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of a Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja has adjourned further hearing in the trial of a suspected cultists’ kingpin, Abayomi Kamaldeen Alaka, over alleged N675 million fraud to June 21, 2022.

The trial was stalled at the weekend owing to the absence of prosecution’s lawyer, Nkereuwem Anana. Alaka is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside Morufu Yahaya, Omitogun Ajayi and Ajisegiri Abiodun for allegedly obtaining the sum of N675 million under false pretence.

At the last hearing of the matter, a senior lawyer from EFCC, Mrs Joy Amahiani, informed the court that the prosecutor who is handling the trial, Nkereuwem Anana, has been transferred to another jurisdiction. She later pleaded with the court for an adjournment to enable the anti-graft agency reassigned the case file to another lawyer.

Responding, the defence lawyer, Mr. Olalekan Ojo (SAN) while not opposing Amahiani’s request for adjournment, however expressed dismay at EFCC’s failure to promptly make alternative arrangements to ensure that trial in the matter was not stalled. He was furious that the antigraft agency did not commu- nicate with the defence teams about the latest development, thus wasting their time in coming to court. “I’m surprised that the agency will transfer counsel without adequate replacement.

It is not also good that they did not communicate to us that the matter is not going on today. If they had told me I’ll not be in this court today,” Ojo said. Faulting Ojo’s submissions, Amahiani said Anana has not been around for two proceedings, saying a junior lawyer even stood in for him at the previous proceedings. In her intervention, the trial judge faulted Amahiani’s position saying the prosecutor was indeed present in court at the previous proceedings.

“My record is very clear on what happened on the last adjournment date. Mr. Anana was present in court. He was late and the court had to wait for him.

So, it was not correct that he was not present in court,” Justice Taiwo said. Following the intervention, the judge adjourned further hearing in the matter to June 21 for continuation of trial. EFCC alleged that sometimes in May, 2018 at Lagos, the defenre dants, obtained N675 million from a couple, Dr. and Dr. Mrs. Lateef Oladimeji Bello for the purpose of conducting prayers for spiritual cleansing of their son and the family and that the money will be funded after the prayers which pretence they knew to be false. The offence was said to be in contravention of Section 410 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria No. 11 of 2011.

