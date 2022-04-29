N68bn Gratuity: Ogun pensioners go spiritual

Pensioners in Ogun State yesterday held a prayer session seeking God’s intervention following the alleged refusal of Governor Dapo Abiodun to pay their N68 billion gratuity and allowances. The senior citizens, under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) rendered prayers to God in both Islamic and Christian ways, seeking His face over their plights. Speaking with journalists, the Chairman, Comrade Waheed Oloyede, said: “We have written a series of letters, we have sent people that we think can assist, but there is no response and we’ve decided that now we send God to him until the government of Ogun State has a listen to us. That is the purpose of this gathering.”

Oloyede listed their 4 demands to include an increase in the pensioner’s monthly take-home; an increase in the quarterly release of gratuity from N500 million to N1 billion; release of their deducted Contributory Pensions to their respective Pensions Fund Administrator (PFAs), as well as the constitution of the Pensions Committee which will administer the affairs of their union.

But lamenting their ordeals, the chairman said it would take the state government 34 years to offset the N68 billion gratuity whose sum it is releasing atN500 million quarterly. Oloyede, however, said they would not hesitate at staging an open protest to occupy the main roads of the Abeokuta metropolis should the state government fail to meet up with their demands at the end of May.

