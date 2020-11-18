Business

N69.4bn debt: AMCON takes over Jimoh Ibrahim’s assets

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken possession of 12 prime assets belonging to Jimoh Ibrahim, the chief promoter of Global Fleet Oil & Gas Limited and NICON Investment Limited in Lagos and Abuja over an indebtedness of nearly N70 billion.

In a statement Wednesday, AMCON said the takeover followed the order of Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division.

According to the statement, in compliance with the enforcement order of the court, AMCON on Wednesday November 18, 2020, took effective possession of all 12 properties through its Debt Recovery Agent – Pinheiro Legal Partners – which include the following: the building of NICON Investment Limited at Plot 242, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Central Business District, Abuja; NICON Hotels Limited building at Plot 557, Port-Harcourt Crescent, off Gimbiya Street, Abuja and the building of NICON Lekki Limited also at No. 5, Customs Street, Lagos.

The rest include: The building of Abuja International Hotels Limited located at No. 3, Hospital Road, Lagos; another Property at Plot 242, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Abuja; the former Allied Bank Building on Mile 2, Oshodi Expressway, Apapa Road, Lagos; Energy House located on No. 94, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; NICON Building at No. 40, Madeira Street, Maitama, Abuja; a Residential Apartment at Road 2, House A14, Victoria Garden City, Lagos; NICON Hotels Building at Plot 3, Road 3, Victoria Garden City, Lagos as well as the NICON Luxury Hotel’s Building, Garki I, FCT, Abuja.

The statement explained that apart from ordering the takeover of the listed properties, the court also ordered the freezing of all accounts belonging to Jimoh Ibrahim and his companies, including Global Fleet Oil & Gas Limited and NICON Investment Limited all of who are defendants in the Suit No. FHL/L/CL/776/2016 presided over by Justice Aikawa on Wednesday November 4, 2020.

In addition, the statement said the court also granted AMCON possession over all shares belonging to Jimoh Ibrahim and his two companies that are domiciled in Nigerian Re-Insurance Company Plc, NICON Insurance Company Plc, Nigeria Stockbrokers Limited (NSL) and NICON Trustees Limited.

Our Reporters

