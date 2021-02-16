Metro & Crime

N69.4bn debt: Jimoh Ibrahim loses bid to vacate order on seized assets

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has declined to set aside an interim order through which the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) seized property belonging to a businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, for an alleged N69.4 billion debt.
Ibrahim, NICON Investment Ltd and Global Fleet Oil and Gas Ltd, had through a motion prayed the court to vacate the order for “non-disclosure and misrepresentation of material facts”.
They further prayed the court to order AMCON to pay N50 billion indemnity for alleged failure to conduct due diligence before obtaining the said order and for misrepresentation and concealment of fact.
However, in a ruling on the motion, Justice Aikawa upheld the argument of AMCON’s lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) that “full and substantial disclosure of all material facts” were made by AMCON at the time of obtaining the orders. The judge ruled that the order subsists.
Justice Aikawa had on November 4, 2020, granted an interim order seizing the businessman’s property, while AMCON took step to enforce the order on November 18, 2020, with the taken over of more than 12 property belonging to the businessman and his firms.
The judge’s action was sequel to AMCON’s suit against Ibrahim, NICON Investment Limited and Global Fleet Oil and Gas Limited.
The property seized included the NICON Investment Limited building Plot 242, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Central Business District, Abuja; NICON Hotels Limited building at Plot 557, Port-Harcourt Crescent, off Gimbiya Street, Abuja and the building of NICON Lekki Limited also at No. 5, Customs Street, Lagos.

