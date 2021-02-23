News

N69bn debt: Court vacates order on Jimoh Ibrahim’s assets

The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, vacated the orders obtained by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) in aid of Taiwo Lakanu, the receiver/manager, it appointed to manage the assets of two seized companies owned by a businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, over alleged N69 billion debt.

 

The companies are NICON Investment Ltd and Global Fleet Oil and Gas Ltd. Justice Okon Abang, in a ruling, held that it was an order made without jurisdiction because there was a subsisting order by a court differently constituted on the matter.

 

Justice Abang said that AMCON misled the court by withholding material facts from the court to obtain the interim exparte order. Justice Nkeonye Maha of a Federal High Court, Abuja, had, on January 4, granted the AMCON exparte motion. The court had restrained the defendants, their directors, shareholders, officers, employees, agents or privies from interfering or obstructing Taiwo Lakanu (4th plaintiff) in  the course of performing his duty as receiver manager whether by himself and or other persons employed by him over the 2nd and 3rd plaintiffs’ assets pending the determination of the originating summons, among others.

 

The judge made further consequential orders directing the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other security officers named in the application, to provide Lakanu with all the needed assistance to execute his task. While AMCON is the 1st plaintiff, NICON Investment Limited (in receivership), Global Fleet Oil and Gas Ltd (in receivership) and Taiwo Lakanu (appointed as receiver of 1st and 2nd plaintiffs) are 2nd to 4th plaintiffs in the suit.

 

In the matter with suit number: FHC/ ABJ/001/2021, Jimoh Ibrahim, NICON Insurance Ltd, Nigeria Re-Insurance Hotels Ltd, Abuja International Hotels Ltd and NICON Hotels Ltd are 1st to 5th defendants. But in a ruling, Justice Abang vacated the main order and the accompanying consequential orders made by Justice Maha on the grounds that AMCON withheld facts from the court and that the orders were made without jurisdiction.

 

Abang noted that AMCON failed to disclose that the purported debt owed by NICON Investment and Global Fleet to Union Bank, which it bought, was the subject of a pending suit before the High Court of Lagos State in a suit marked: LD/1074/2010.

 

He added that AMCON also withheld from the court, in obtaining the said January 4 order, that a Federal High Court in Lagos presided over by Justice J. Oguntoyinbo, granted an order on October 2, 2019, staying further proceedings in a similar case, marked: FHC/L/ CS/776/2016, pending the outcome of proceedings in the suit before the High Court of Lagos.

Justice Abang added that since the order for stay of proceedings made on October 2, 2019 by the Federal High Court, Lagos was not appealed, it was still subsisting and as a result, the Federal High Court in Abuja was without jurisdiction to have made the orders of January 4.

 

“The first plaintiff (AMCON) did not disclose to this court, differently constituted, that this court on the 2nd of October, 2019, sitting in Lagos Division, in suit number: FHC/L/ CS/776/2016, stayed proceedings in the subject matter of this suit, which is the same with the one pending at the High Court of Lagos State, pending when forensic audit of the disputed debt between the parties, is ascertained,” he said.

