Top Stories

N6bn Defamation Suit: Supreme Court dismisses Dakuku Peterside’s appeal against Odili

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal brought before it by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 general election, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, seeking to set aside a judgment of lower courts on the N6 billion defamation suit filed against him by a  former governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili.

Delivering judgment on the appeal, Justice Amina Augie in her lead judgment, which was read by Justice Adamu Jauro said the  appeal by Peterside , lacks merit and was consequently dismissed.

The apex Court also ordered parties in the appeal to bear their cost.

Odili had, in October 2016, instituted a suit at the Federal High Court,  Port Harcourt Division wherein he claimed that Peterside had defamed him through a newspaper publication in February 2016, and consequently demanded N6 billion damages as compensation.

As at the time of the defamation allegation, DaKuku Peterside was the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Peterside was alleged to have said in a press conference that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, during a victory thanksgiving service, alleged that Odili helped him (Wike) to secure the judgement that gave him (Wike) victory.

But Odili had described the statement credited to Peterside as false and malicious, insisting that Wike never said that he (Odili) helped him to secure election victory at the Supreme Court.

However, the matter which came up for judgment at the Apex court on Friday, was  dismissed, in a unanimous judgement of the five member panel of Justices of the court , headed by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, that took final arguments for and against the appeal in February 2022.

Lead counsel to Odili, Kanu Agabi (SAN), had urged the court to dismiss the appeal by Peterside and enter judgment in favour of his client, while Damian Okoro, counsel to Dakuku Peterside, prayed the apex court to allow the appeal and set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal in the N6 billion  defamation suit.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IGP bans FSARS, IRT, other squads from patrols

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

  W orried by reported cases of professional misconduct occasioned by extortion, brutality and harassment, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has banned operatives of the dreaded Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) as well as the Special Tactical Squad (STS) from undertaking routine patrols across the country.   Other tactical squads of the […]
News Top Stories

Obasanjo, a study in patriotism, leadership, courage @ 85, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammmadu Buhari has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a study in patriotism, leadership and courage as he felicitated with him on his 85th birthday.   In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari joined the ex-Nigerian leader in celebrating the joyous occasion. Buhari believed that the former Head of State and former […]
News Top Stories

Lekki shooting: DHQ urges calm, defers to Lagos’ inquiry

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has sued for calm over the shooting incident at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos, Tuesday, saying any position now has the potential of prejudicing the outcome of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry instituted by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.   The tragic incident, which left some #EndSARS protesters […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica