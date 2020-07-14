News

N70.4bn fraud: Reps summon NDDC’s ex-EDs, commissioners

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

TheHouseof Representatives Public Accounts Committee yesterday summoned all executive directors and commissioners of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over alleged N70.495,993,761 billion being contracts fund awarded to 1,723 contractors who allegedly absconded without execution of projects

 

The former commissioners and executive directors have been directed to honour the summons not later than  seven days from yesterday.

 

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Oluwole Oke, who issued the summons, accused the ex-commissioners and executive directors of flouting the provisions of the appropriation act, 2011 and the 1999 Constitution by approving over inflated contracts and making over payments to the affected contractors.

 

Oke also accused bank chief executives of fraudulently raising advance payment guarantees for the contractors. Consequently, the committee demanded from the act  ing managing director of the NDDC, Prof. Meme Pondei, to furnish it with the details of all the 1,723 contractors and the projects awarded to them between 2011 and 2012.

 

 

The committee chairman alleged that the officials contravened the law and threatened that he would recommend to the president for the ex-commissioners and executive directors to be banned from holding public office. He said: “We won’t allow such behaviour to go unpunished. Some people  have intentionally raped and violated the provisions of the appropriation act and the 1999 Constitution”. Speaking at the hearing, the acting managing director, Prof. Meme Podei, said that most of the expenditure in the contracts were made after the late passage of the commission’s annual budgets.

 

He admitted that the officials had flouted the laws and demanded that the committee give him four weeks to comply with the directives.  In his submission, the executive director (projects monitoring), Dr. Cairo Ojuogboh, said that the contractors were mobilised without work done.

 

He added that 90 per cent of the contracts were awarded between 2011 and 2012, adding that there was excess payment made by the agency was more than the value of work done.

 

Other committee members of the committee at the investigation expressed dismay at the level of cor-ruption at the agency, saying the amount involved in the fraud was humongous. Those who spoke included Hon. Mark Gbillah(APC, Benue) and Hon. Fred Agbedi (PDP, Bayelsa).

 

Meanwhile, the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), yesterday, snubbed the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, investigating the alleged illegal sack of some staff of the Commission between February and May this year.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Why I went into hair care business – Sandra Aburime

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Among many women in Lagos and some other States of Nigeria, Lucious Virgin Hair is a name that rings a bell as a leader in the hair care space. And the beauty and brain behind the premium brand is none other than Sandra Aburime, an Edo State indigene who holds degrees in computer engineering […]
News

Man to die by hanging over murder in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The judgement of an Ekiti High Court was yesterday ratified by a Court of Appeal sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the capital city of Ekiti State, as one Idowu Adeoti was sentenced to death by hanging. Earlier, Justice Ade Adeleye of the State High Court had in his judgement on June 19, 2016, sentenced Adeoti to death […]
News Top Stories

Dasuki: I didn’t betray Jonathan for Buhari

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA

A former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd.), has debunked speculations that he discreetly campaigned for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, during the 2015 election.   Dasuki, who served as NSA to President Goodluck Jonathan, said that between 2012 and 2015, he neither campaigned for the APC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: