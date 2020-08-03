News

N700m: Buhari aware of PDP’s attack on me, says Ize-Iyamu

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, said last night that President Muhammadu Buhari was well-aware of the vicious attacks on innocent people and their reputation by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said that he was not bothered by the ongoing attempt by the party to use the alleged N700 million fraud before the court to blackmail him.

 

The APC governorship hopeful stated this while reacting to a statement by PDP’s agents in a letter to Buhari, pleading with him not to meet with Pastor Ize-Iyamu, over an alleged corruption case he is currently facing at Federal High Court in Edo State.

 

“We are confident that Mr. President is well-aware of the vicious, unprincipled, and mindless attacks on innocent people and their reputation by the PDP, having been a victim of their flexible principles and morality himself.

 

“Therefore, he needs very little convincing on why their jejune demand, alongside the shameful insistence on dragging others into their campaign of calumny to hide the failure of their candidate, stems from their approaching defeat on the 19th of September’’, the APC candidate stated in a statement by his Media campaign Unit.

 

The statement added that the case brought before Justice J.M. Umar of the High Court sitting in Benin City, with the suit No. FHC/ BE21C/2016, against Pastor Ize-Iyamu and four other accused persons represents enough reason for the President to turn his back on a candidate, who emerged as the state’s APC flag bearer, at the successful primary election he ratified.

 

The statement added, ‘’The meddlers also construe that on account of the above non-issues, the president should divorce himself from the candidate whom he asked all organs of the APC, at the state and National level, to offer all the required support, within the ambit of the law, to win the election.

 

“The first pointer to the ridiculous nature of the argument, and indeed the entire

