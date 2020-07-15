N700m fraud case: Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Orbih in court as judge adjourns to October 15

The Federal High Court sitting in Benin Edo State has adjourned hearing till October 15 in the N700 million money laundering suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and four others.

The four other defendants in the suit are former Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Dan Orbih; state PDP chairman, Tony Aziegbemi; former Deputy Governor, Lucky Imasuen, and Efe Anthony.

The court had on Thursday, June 18, validated the corruption charges against the defendants.

The case had earlier suffered a setback on Monday, July 7 following the inability of the 1st defendant (Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu) to appear in court because of his ill health.

As at 9:30am yesterday, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has taken his seat at the court waiting for the presiding judge to take his seat. Counsel to the defendants had earlier filed a preliminary objection, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the suit.

The EFCC Prosecution Counsel, Ahmed Imoovba, during the resumed hearing pleaded with the court through a motion for an extention of time to file their reply to the objection. Justice Umar Garba later asked counsel to parties to file replies within seven days as the court would soon embark on vacation.

Justice Umar later adjourned the case to October 15, 2020 for further hearing.

