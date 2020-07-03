N700m fraud: Court adjourns APC guber candidate, others’ trial to July 7

The ongoing trial of a governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and four others at a Federal High Court, Benin, Edo state capital, in a N700 million suit brought against them yesterday suffered a setback as the court adjourned sitting to July 7 for further hearing.

The absence of the Presiding Judge, Justice Mohammed Umar at the court led to the adjournment of the case. Other defendants in the suit are former state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih; state Chairman of the party, Tony Aziegbemi; former Deputy Governor of Edo State Chief Lucky Imasuen, and Efe Erimuoghae Anthony respectively. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had filed eight-count charges against the defendants before Justice Umar over money laundering to the tune of N700 million allegedly used to prosecute 2015 general elections in the state. According to the anti-graft agency in the suit with No:FHC/BE21C/ 2016, Pastor Ize-Iyamu and four others allegedly received public funds illegally to the tune of N700 million for the purpose of the 2015 general elections, contrary to the provisions of the EFCC Act and the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

EFCC further alleged that the defendants conspired among themselves to commit the offence in March 2015, and took possession and control of the funds without any contract award. The Court had on June 18, 2020 validated the corruption charges against the defendants and adjourned the case to July 2, for further hearing.

But, at the resumed hearing yesterday, thecourtcouldnotsit. However, further findings revealed that some of the defendants and their counsel were in court, while Counsel to the state PDP Chairman, Pascal Ugbomhe Esq told newsmen that the case had been adjourned till July 7, 2020. He stated: “It is a normal occurrence in court duties. It is nothing unusual to adjourn matters. The defendants and counsel have been in court since about 8a.m and the Court officials only informed us that the matter has been adjourned to 7th of July.”

