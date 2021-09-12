Business

N70bn debt: Court warns NICON Insurance against ‘forum shopping’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has cautioned NICON Insurance Limited against forum shopping.

 

According to a press release issued by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Justice Tijjani Ringim, gave the warning after the insurance firm discontinued two identical suits it filed against the corporation.

 

The judge upheld the submission of AMCON’s counsel, Mr Kemi Pinheiro, that both suits, FHC/L/ CS/1116/2021 and FHC/L/ CS/1115/2021, were identical with a third suit numbered FHC/ABJ/ CS/760/2021. Pinheiro had contended that the plaintiff had been embarking on forum shopping in filing two suits within two weeks and withdrawing the same.

 

These suits were FHC/L/CS/1051/21 and FHC/L/ CS/1052/21 both filed at the Federal High Court in Lagos. He prayed the court to stop this attitude by dismissing the suit and awarding punitive costs to serve as a deterrent to others.

 

However, counsel for NICON Insurance, Adenrele Adegorioye, opposed him. Adegorioye prayed the court to grant his application for withdrawal and strike out the suit on the ground that the plaintiff was still within time to withdraw under the Rules of Court.

 

Justice Ringim, in a bench ruling, struck out the matter, stating that: “Plaintiff is hereby warned not to embark on a voyage of forum shopping because upon perusal of court records, which I am permitted to do under the rules, I can see that this same plaintiff filed the same set of suits on the 23rd of August which was withdrawn on the 28th of August.

 

“Subsequently, the same plaintiff filed another suit seeking the same reliefs. The court is not a forum for a game of chance.

 

The court will frown at such if this repeats itself.” Following a court order, AMCON had in November 2020 seized the properties of businessman and legal practitioner, Jimoh Ibrahim, over an alleged debt of nearly N70billion, which was sold to AMCON by Union Bank as a non-performing loan in the early days of corporation.

 

The affected businesses of the businessman include NICON Investment Limited and Global Fleet Oil and Gas Limited amongst others.

