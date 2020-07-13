N70bn fraud: Reps summon NDDC’s ex-EDs, Commissioners

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committe on Monday summoned all Executive Directors and Commissioners of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over alleged N70.495,993,761 billion being contracts fund awarded to 1,723 contractors who allegedly absconded without execution of projects.

The former Commissioners and Executive Directors have been directed to honour the summons not later than seven days.

Chairman of the committee, Hon.Oluwole Oke, who issued the summons, accused the ex-Commissioners and Executive Directors of flouting the provisions of the appropriation act, 2011 and the 1999 Constitution by approving over inflated contracts and making over payments to the affected contractors.

Oke also accused bank chief executives for fraudulently raising advance payment guarantees for the contractors.

Consequently, the committee demanded from the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Prof. Pondei Kemerbrandikumo to furnish it with the details of all the 1,723 contractors and the projects awarded to them between 2011 and 2012.

The committee chairman alleged that the officials contravened the law and threatened that he would recommend to the president for the former officials to be banned from holding public office.

He said: “We wont allow such behavior to go unpunished. Some people have intentionally raped and violated the provisions of the appropriation act and the 1999 Constitution.”

Speaking at the hearing, the Acting Managing Director, Prof. Meme Podei said that most of the expenditure in the contacts were made after the late passage of the Commission’s annual budgets

