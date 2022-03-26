N727.9million Debt: Court orders AMCON to take over Folawiyo’s assets

Justice Ambrose Lewis- Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to take over some valuable assets of a businessman, Tijani Babatunde Folawiyo, over alleged N727. 9 million debt.

The order was sequel to the granting of an ex-parte motion by AMCON’s lawyer, Amobi Agu, seeking the following orders among others; “An order granting leave to the applicant (AMCON) to take interim possession of the property of the respondent (Folawiyo) pending final determination of this suit; “An order compelling the respondent , his agents, servants and creditors to deliver to the applicant’s possession of all his assets, bank accounts or any other asset wherever located in satisfaction of the Judgment of the Honourable Court delivered by Honourable Justice Ibrahim Buba in Suit No: FHC/L/ CS/207/17 dated the 30th Day of October, 2017 with accruing interest.

“An order compelling the Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria (SEC), other subordinates jointly and severally attached to him, and under his authority, control and/ or supervision to assist the applicant in securing and/ or preserving the shares listed in the name of the Respondent on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange. “An order freezing the Bank accounts of the respondent in 18 commercial banks “An order granting leave to the applicant to take interim possession of the property of the respondent at Block 138, Plot 13, Tunde Joda Drive, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State, all of which belongs to the respondent/ debtor pending final determination of this suit”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...