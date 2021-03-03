News

N74bn recovered by Maina, used to finance 2012 Budget, witness tells court

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ngozika Ihuoma, first defence witness (DW1), yesterday, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that N74 billion recovered by defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT) was used by the Federal Government to finance 2012 Budget. Ihuoma, a management consultant, whose firm, Crincad & Cari Nigeria Ltd, was contracted by the PRTT for consultancy service, told Justice Okon Abang when he was being led in evidence-inchief by Maina’s lawyer, Adeola Olawale.

He said that the PRTT Chairman, Abdulrasheed Maina, recoveredN282billion. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Abang had February 25, ordered Maina to open his defence in the charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after the prosecution closed its case.

Though Maina had intended to apply for a nocase submission, the judge foreclosed his right to make the application on December 21, 2020, ruling that the pension reform boss had adequate time and facility to make the submission but failed to do so. Maina (1st defendant) was arraigned before Abang, on October 25, 2019, by the EFCC alongside his firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd (2nd defendant).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Islamic State claims responsibility for Baghdad’s suicide attack

Posted on Author Reporter

    Islamic State claimed responsibility early on Friday for Baghdad’s suicide attack, via the group’s Amaq news agency on its Telegram channel. Two men blew themselves up in a crowded Baghdad market on Thursday, killing at least 32 people in Iraq’s first big suicide bombing for three years, authorities said, describing it as a […]
News

One year after, Abia sacks 5,666 teachers

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

One year after they were allegedly employed by the Abia State government, about 5, 666 teachers were yesterday kicked out of the system by the government without any form of severance entitlement. Governor Okezie Ikpeazu had earlier in the year set up a committee to investigate an alleged employment of teachers without waiver by the […]
News

Gunmen kill Pastor in Ekiti, dump body inside forest

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Metro (pix: )   Gunmen have killed a cleric, Kayode Ogunleye, dumping his body in a forest on the Aramoko-Ijero-Ekiti Expressway in Ekiti State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lifeless body of the pastor, who was also a staff of the Ekiti West Local Government Area in Ekiti State, was found […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica