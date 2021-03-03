N74bn recovered by Maina, used to finance 2012 Budget, witness tells court

Ngozika Ihuoma, first defence witness (DW1), yesterday, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that N74 billion recovered by defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT) was used by the Federal Government to finance 2012 Budget. Ihuoma, a management consultant, whose firm, Crincad & Cari Nigeria Ltd, was contracted by the PRTT for consultancy service, told Justice Okon Abang when he was being led in evidence-inchief by Maina’s lawyer, Adeola Olawale.

He said that the PRTT Chairman, Abdulrasheed Maina, recoveredN282billion. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Abang had February 25, ordered Maina to open his defence in the charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after the prosecution closed its case.

Though Maina had intended to apply for a nocase submission, the judge foreclosed his right to make the application on December 21, 2020, ruling that the pension reform boss had adequate time and facility to make the submission but failed to do so. Maina (1st defendant) was arraigned before Abang, on October 25, 2019, by the EFCC alongside his firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd (2nd defendant).

