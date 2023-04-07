News

N750m Debt: Court winds up Anyiam Osigwe Group

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court Lagos on Thursday ordered the winding up of Anyiam Osigwe Group Limited due to its inability to pay its N750m debt owed to First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Plc since November 2006. The judge arrived at the decision in his May 31, 2023 judgment in a suit between the FBN as petitioner and Anyiam Osigwe Group as respondent. While the case lasted, Dr Kemi Pinheiro (SAN represented FBN, while E. I. Maduabuchi defended the respondent. While arguing on behalf of the old generation bank, Pinheiro said Anyiam Osigwe Group be wound up pursuant to the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

Justice Faji agreed with his submission of that the respondent failed to furnish any satisfactory evidence to show that the unliquidated debt was still being disputed as argued by the respondent. The judge threw out the contention of Anyiam Osigwe Group that the debt was the subject of another suit. Justice Faji noted that there was nothing in the said suit that could amount to a dispute about the debt, as the suit had been struck out and remained unlisted. The court frowned on the Anyiam Osigwe Group’s contention that it was solvent and able to pay its debt. Justice Faji held that the financial institution had provedandsatisfiedthecourt that the respondent was unable to pay its debt pursuant to Section 408(d) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2004 (being the law at the time of the transaction leading to the dispute).

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lawan decries unabating killings in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

*Says security, improved revenue tops NASS legislative agenda in 2022 Chukwu David, Abuja Overwhelmed by unabating killings across the country by terrorists and other criminal elements, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Wednesday lamented that Nigerians were tired of the worrisome situation. This was as he disclosed that security and improved revenue generation would […]
News

ITF, NECA collaboration produce 12,603 skilled technicians in 12 yrs

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Mutual collaboration between Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and the Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA) has produced over 12,603 highly skilled technicians in Nigeria within 12 years. Director General of ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, stated this in Abuja while briefing the media on the outcome of a Joint Survey of Contemporary Manpower Requirement in the Nigerian […]
News

Joint Security Taskforce kill 8 bandits in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

A Joint Military Taskforce (JMTF), yesterday killed eight bandits in Sabongari village of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State. Wase, the hometown of the Deputy Speaker of House Representatives,    Ahmed Wase, has in the last two months suffered several attacks by the bandits New Telegraph, however, learn’t that the incident occurred during a […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *