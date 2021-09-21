News

N761m fuel subsidy fraud: Bawa testifies against Nadabo

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, Tuesday appeared before Justice Sedoton Ogunsanya of the Ikeja High Court in Lagos, to further testify as a key prosecution witness in an alleged N761million fuel subsidy fraud case involving an oil marketer, Abubakar Ali Peters.

The EFCC had arraigned Abubakar, alongside his company, Nadabo Energy Limited, on a 21-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretence, diversion of Federal Government funds and forgery.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the defendants obtained the said sum from the Federal Government as oil subsidy using forged documents on September 26, 2011.

According to the Commission, the defendants obtained N761, 628,993.84 from the government under the Petroleum Support Fund for the purpose of importing 16,808,064 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) but fraudulently imported only 7, 953,962 litres and diverted the rest of the product and its proceeds for personal use.

The EFCC boss, Mr Bawa had investigated the case while serving as an operative of the Commission.

Abubakar is also facing a similar charge brought against him by the EFCC before Justice Christopher Balogun of the Lagos State High Court.

However, during the proceedings Tuesday, the EFCC prosecutor, Mr Seidu Atteh, told the court that it was ready to proceed with the examination in chief of Bawa.

But the trial was stalled as a result of the absence of the defence counsel.

Atteh told the court that the matter, which commenced in 2015, has suffered many adjournments due to the absence of defence.

The prosecutor further told the court that its key witness was in court, including the defendant, and that he was ready to proceed with trial.

On his part, the defendant informed the court that his counsel was to fly into Lagos Tuesday but he had no idea why he was absent from the proceedings

The Nadabo Chairman further added that he called his counsel before the court sitting but his mobile phone was switched off.

Justice Sedotan thereafter adjourned the matter till Wednesday, September 22 and warned that the defendants will defend themselves if their counsels fail to appear in court.

Meanwhile, after the court proceedings, the EFCC boss told journalists that he was merely dehydrated when he slumped at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, during a public event, last week.

He also said he was back on his feet the same day that the incident happened.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Trimble nominates Netanyahu, bin Zayed

Posted on Author Reporter

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed have received a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize from laureate David Trimble. A statement out of Israel said on Tuesday. Netanyahu and Mohammed led efforts which resulted in the signing of an historic agreement on normalising ties between the two countries, as […]
News

NANS urges FG to declare abductors of students terrorists

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

…Calls for national security summit   The National Association of Nigerian Student (NANS) has called on the Federal Government to  tag bandits perpetrating the abduction of school children in the Northern parts of the country “terrorists”.   This is coming as the unfortunate incident is waxing stronger in the area. NANS posited that the abduction […]
News Top Stories

I won’t join in pulling down Tinubu –Fayose

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has described the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a father figure in politics who has made several people in Yoruba land and Nigeria in general.   Fayose added that despite political differences, he would never join political […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica