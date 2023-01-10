N77trn Debt: Centre predicts woeful outcome for economy

The Centre for Economic Policy Analysis and Research (CEPAR), University of Lagos, has said that Nigeria is on its way to Golgotha with its rising debt profile, especially with recent revelation that the debt stock would hit N77 trillion at the end of the current administration.

The Centre stated that the next President of Nigeria, who will inherit about N77 trillion debt, would have a big challenge. Lamenting that the high profile borrowings had not translated into improved quality of life and living standard for Nigeria as well as appreciable provision of infrastructure, the Director, CEPAR, Professor Ndubuisi Nwokeoma, said that Nigerians were rather worse off.

He told New Telegraph over the weekend that Nigeria was experiencing a large-scale of brain drain and human capital flight as many of its professionals are relocating abroad in search of better working and living conditions. He noted that the young people were also leaving the country, thereby denying Nigeria of the much-needed energy, enterprise and agility of the youth.

Recall that rhe Director-General of the Debt Management Office, DMO, Patience Oniha, had in a statement, said that the next administration would inherit a public debt of N77 trillion if the N23 trillion loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is securitised.

Nwokeoma called on Nigerians to elect the right President, who will be focused and has the blueprint to address Nigeria’s challenges.

He added that the next President must be hardworking.

He warned that Nigeria would be on greater precipe if the right President is not elected to head the next administration.

Nwokeoma said: “It is not good news that the next President will inherit a public debt of N77 trillion. That will be a problem for the incoming government.

“The incoming government will from day one start thinking of how to manage the debt because we do not have anything on ground to show apart from the railway, rehabilitation of airports, and the Second Niger Bridge, which are inconsequential compared to the amount of money that is being left behind as public debt. So it is a big challenge for the next president.

“Even with the high debt, the quality of life is very low as the cost of living is very high. In fact, from all indicators of microeconomics, people are poorer, Nigeria is the poverty capital of the world, and there is high inflation.

“In the past few years, Nigeria has large chunk of out-of-school children, globally, Nigeria has a problem with refining its crude oil. We import petroleum products when we export crude. Nigeria has a big problem with infrastructure, average income or the real income has fallen in Nigeria because by the time you factor in inflation, you will know that people are really suffering.

“So, anyhow you look at it, it has not been a good development.

“The high debt is putting Nigeria on the precipice because unless we get it right, unless we get the right President who is focused, who will not maintain the status-quo, who has a blueprint on how to, at least, start making progress, on how to start going on the right direction, unless we do that, things may not change. If he continues with past policies, we actually are on the way to Golgoltha. It was be.a sad story if we do not have a paradigm shift in the governance structure of Nigeria.

“The incoming President should embrace hard work. We need to get the.right person who will embrace hard work, whoever comes in should know that it is not a tea part at all. Education is shambles, health is shambles, people are leaving the country, medical professionals are leaving the country for US, UK, South Africa and other countries.

“Lecturers are also leaving, Young ones are not coming back to the system.

“So anyhow, you look at it, whoever that is coming in will have a lot of work cut out for him. The person should better be focused, if not, it

