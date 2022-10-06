Metro & Crime

N8.8bn illicit drug: NDLEA secures court’s order to detain bizman

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has secured a court order to detain a Lagos-based billionaire, Nsofor Kennedy Ugochukwu, a.k.a, Ugochukwu Nsofor Chukwukadibia, from whom illicit drugs worth more than N8 billion was recovered, in its custody for a period of 14 days pending conclusion of investigation.

Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court in Lagos made the order Thursday, after granting an ex-parte motion filed by the NDLEA through one of its lawyers, Umar Hussain.

In an affidavit in support of the motion ex-parte deposed to by one, Kareem Olayinka Musibau, a litigation officer attached to the Directorate of Prosecution and Legal Services at the Agency, it was stated that the businessman was arrested at plot-2-130, Road 67, VGC Housing Estate, along Epe Express Way in Lagos on 30th day of September, 2022 in connection with the seizure of 10,598 kg of tramadol, while dealing and conspiring to distributes same to his associates in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

Musibau averred that the respondent (Ugochukwu) is an illicit drug baron operating a Drug Trafficking Organisation in collaboration with his associates in Nigeria and other part of the world.

 

