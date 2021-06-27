News

N82bn oil spillage judgement: A’Ibom community urges Mobil to comply within 14 days

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo Comment(0)

Speculations are rife that Ibeno Community in Akwa Ibom State may go on the warpath if at the expiration of the 14 days ordered by a Federal High Court in Abuja, presided by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in a judgement debt on Monday, June 21, 2021for Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to pay them the sum of N81.9 billion as cumulative damages over oil spillage is not heeded.

Reacting to the Federal High Court’s judgement, the oil-rich community says their victory in the case, instituted since 2012 has justified their pursuits for justice and fairness, stating that by that landmark judgement, the judiciary in Nigeria has re-enacted public trust as being the last hope of the common man as well as for those who pursue their rights legally.

The Ibeno Community therefore urged Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to honour the court judgement by paying them the sum of N81.9 billion within the 14 days as ordered by the court without delay.

Speaking at an emergency town hall meeting with stakeholders of Ibeno Community in his palace on Saturday, the paramount ruler of Ibeno Local Government Areas, HRM Owong (Dr.) Effiong Bassey Archianga, said over the years, “multinational oil exploration and production companies have been in conflicts with host communities over oil spillages and with consequences of environmental degradation, negative socio-economic impact and health hazards coupled with pollution of our ecosystem which affects our occupation as fishermen and farmers.”

The traditional ruler, who is the immediate past National President, Traditional Rulers of Oil Mineral Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON), said his people are very grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Minister of Justice & Attorney General, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and members of the Nigerian judiciary, for standing by Ibeno people for the past nine years during their legal battle with the multinational oil company (Mobil), operating in their communities over oil exploitation, oppression and denial of our rights.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

