N8bn annual tax: FG mulls tax-free salaries for junior police officers

The Federal Government said it has perfected plans to grant junior police officers taxfree salaries, as a measure to reduce their economic stress and improve their living standards. This was as it stated that taxes deducted from junior police personnel across the country amount to N8 billion annually.

This disclosure was made in Keffi by the Chairman, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta, on the sidelines of a key officers’ retreat organised by the Commission Nta, who also debunked claims that police salaries had been reviewed upwards to 20 per cent, said what a presidential committee, which he headed, did was to consider certain duty allowances of the police and fashioned out ways it can seamlessly be paid to deserving personnel.

He also noted that recommendations that was equally made, which the Federal Executive Council had approved, was how to remove the unnecessary bottleneck around the insurance premium of the officers, and how it can be paid promptly. According to him, the Federal Government has also accepted to upscale the standards of living and service delivery of the personnel by insuring their barracks, stations and armoury.

