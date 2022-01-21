News

N8bn annual tax: FG mulls tax-free salaries for junior police officers

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Government said it has perfected plans to grant junior police officers taxfree salaries, as a measure to reduce their economic stress and improve their living standards. This was as it stated that taxes deducted from junior police personnel across the country amount to N8 billion annually.

This disclosure was made in Keffi by the Chairman, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta, on the sidelines of a key officers’ retreat organised by the Commission Nta, who also debunked claims that police salaries had been reviewed upwards to 20 per cent, said what a presidential committee, which he headed, did was to consider certain duty allowances of the police and fashioned out ways it can seamlessly be paid to deserving personnel.

He also noted that recommendations that was equally made, which the Federal Executive Council had approved, was how to remove the unnecessary bottleneck around the insurance premium of the officers, and how it can be paid promptly. According to him, the Federal Government has also accepted to upscale the standards of living and service delivery of the personnel by insuring their barracks, stations and armoury.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Igboho not facing extradition warrant to Nigeria –Lawyers

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Lawyers to the Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho), who is cooling off his feet in neighbouring Benin Republic jail since July, have said that Nigeria has not issued an extradition warrant for him. Sunday Igboho, who pushes for independence for the southwestern Yoruba people, was arrested in Benin while trying to […]
News Top Stories

Yinka Odumakin: Nigeria has lost a patriot, says gov Ortom

Posted on Author  Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Terver Akase said the death of Mr. Odumakin is the end of an illustrious career marked by objectivity and patriotism. He said Odumakin was a voice of reason and a respected human rights activist whose contributions during the days of National […]
News

Revvit and Renon Printing opens office in Lekki

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of efforts to expand its business operations in Lagos State, Revvit and Renon printing has opened a new office in Lekki Phase 1. With the opening of the new office, it was hoped that the company would increase its clientele base and meet the needs of the high-end customers of Lekki suburbs. In […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica