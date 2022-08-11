N8m up for grabs in 2022 ValueJet Cup

About 18 clubs will share among themselves N8m in the maiden edition of the ValueJet sponsored preseason tournament as the organisers announced August 24 as the kickoff date of the competition. The Chairman of the Organising Committee, Tade Azeez, disclosed that the prestigious preseason tournament will feature top Nigeria Professional Football League and Nigeria National League clubs. Azeez, who is the chairman of the Nigeria Referee Association said the pre-season Cup will hold between August 24 and September 3 at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State.

He said:“We appreciate ValueJet for coming on board, and we have put together a solid Organising Committee to deliver a top-notch tournament. “We are investing ValueJet sponsorships into the competition to support the clubs, we want them to experience a topquality preseason tournament and our objective is to ensure the clubs have the best preparation ahead of the new season, especially for our clubs that will participate in the continent. “We have cash prizes in millions and all the participating clubs will get an appearance fee to make their preparation easy.”

