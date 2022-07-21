N9.4bn Fraud: Court orders arrest of 2 foreigners for evading arraignment

Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the arrest of two businessmen, Nabil Edmond Moukarzel and Halawi Fidaa, over their refusal to appear before him to take their pleas in an alleged N9.4 billion fraud case. Moukarzel, a Lebanese and Fidaa, a French national, were accused of obtaining the sum of N9,442, 788,578.93 from a bank under false pretence by the police. Upon an enquiry, the police filed a three-count of conspiracy, fraud and stealing against the foreigners. But since the charge was filed in 2021, the suspects have declined to show up in court, prompting the police to file a motion exparte urging the court to order their arrest.

After listening to the motion, Justice Osiagor issued a Bench warrant for the arrest of Maukarzel and Fidaa for the offence of conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence, fraudulent diversion of funds, and stealing to the tune of 9,442, 788,578.93. The court ordered that the suspects should be apprehended and taken to the nearest police station.

The charge, FHC/L/260C/2021, was signed by two police prosecutors, Williams Tijani and S. O. Ayodele. In one of the counts, the police alleged that the suspects and others at large sometimes in 2014 at Apapa in Lagos conspired to fraudulently obtain the sum of N9.4 billion from a bank under the pretence of importing goods to Nigeria. The offence is said to have contravened Section 8 (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...