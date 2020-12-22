N9.6bn debt: Tough times ahead for DisCos

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has heightened recovery for N9.96 billion debt incurred by distribution companies (DisCos) as repayment deadline looms. ADEOLA YUSUF, in this report, shows that meeting the December 31 deadline to clear all debts may be impossible for some DisCos

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company alone is expected to balance up its debts of N1.65 billion to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The DisCo, like ten others have kept declaring losses and the move by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to recoup loans it granted the new investors in power distribution by the December 31 deadline may, afterall, be tougher than envisaged.

As a way of punishment, the DisCos would be liable to relevant penalties/sanctions for failure to meet the minimum remittance requirement in any payment cycle and this would be done is gradually becoming the real subject.

Modus operandi

Nonetheless, the CBN has heightened the recovery of the N9.96 billion debts from the 11 DisCos.

The apex bank, New Telegraph gathered at the wekend, has exchanged correspondences with the DisCos to prevent the debts from spilling over to 2021.

The repayment is scheduled to be effected in four months according ro the original plan.

How it all started

In September 2014, about a year after the privatisation of the power sector, the CBN introduced a N213 billion intervention fund, called the Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility.

The NEMSF, a loan facility with a 10-year repayment period, was meant to assist the generation companies and the Discos to settle legacy gas debts, execute agreed metering and maintenance programmes, and finance procurement of transformers and other equipment.

“We have received a memo detailing the need to meer up with the December deadline,” a top member of management at one of the DisCos told this newspaper.

Who takes what?

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, in its Multi-Year Tariff Order 2020 for the Discos, it woyld be recalled, gave the power firms minimum remittance thresholds with respect to the CBN loan.

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company is expected to repay N1.65 billion from September to December; Benin Disco, N1.47 billion; Abuja Disco, N1.45 billion; Ibadan Disco, N1.25 billion; and Kaduna Disco, N1.01 billion.

Port Harcourt Disco is expected to repay N1 billion; Jos Disco, N789 million; Ikeja Disco, N526 million; Kano Disco, N508 million; and Eko Disco, N293 million.

Yola Disco has the lowest payment obligation of N17 million in the four-month period, according to NERC.

According to the commission, all the Discos are obligated to settle their market invoices in full as adjusted and netted off by applicable tariff shortfall approved by the commission.

It said the Discos would be liable to relevant penalties/sanctions for failure to meet the minimum remittance requirement in any payment cycle in accordance with the terms of its respective contracts with the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading and the Market Operator, an arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

December deadline as a dream

The Discos recently lamented the impact of the CBN loan on their financial transactions and remittance obligations.

According to the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, the total amount of Discos’ portion of the CBN NEMSF is N49.9 billion and a part of the cash was used as collateral for letter of credit guarantees to banks.

“The NEMSF loan currently encumbers Discos’ balance sheets and is worsened by the difference in aggregate technical, commercial and collection loss as used in the tariff model versus reality,” it said.

The Discos had early this month announced what they called ‘new service reflective tariff’, which took effect from September 1, with the tariffs being charged residen tial consumers receiving a minimum of 12 hours of power supply rising by over 70 per cent.

MYTO angle

Following the recent increase in electricity tariffs, the 11 distribution companies in the country are allowed to collect a total of N417.09 billion from their customers from September to December.

The amounts recoverable by the Discos through the allowed end-user tariffs range from 61 per cent to 90 per cent of the total revenue required, according to NERC.

The Federal Government would fund a tariff shortfall of N104.5 billion that would be recorded by the Discos in the four-month period, the regulator said.

No more financial intervention

While the CBN is making frantic efforts to recoup the debts, President Muhammadu Buhari has also cancelled further financial intervention in the power sector.

Speaking through the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, the president who said this at the commissioning of the “SCADA system” stated: “I acknowledge the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) financial support towards this project through the Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilization Facility (NEMSF) granted in 2015. This facility significantly led to the successful completion of this project.

“My administration remains committed to addresing the liquidity challenges which are adversely affecting the power sector’s viability. We noted with grave concern: the increase fiscal burden on the Fedetal Government occasioned by the tariff shortfalls in the power sector which are no longee sustainable. My efforts, via the CBN’s Power Assistance Fund (CBN PAF) targeted at supporting tariff shortfalls. Such interventions can no longer be extended and must be phased out to promote the sectir’s financial independence.

“We are also aware that these tariff shortfalls sit on DisCos’ residenbook and impair their ability to raise capital and invest.

“The FG is working assidouslt to address these financial and fiscal challenges through various programs such as the National Mass Metering Program (NMMP), the Siemens AG Power Project and the World Bank Distribution Sector Recovery Program (DISREP) etc.

“These efforts by my administration are geared towards integrated resource planning in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI). We must ensure that there is an alignment of capacity and attraction of investments across the generation, transmission and distribution components of the power sector’s value chain.”

A word for consumers

On the part of the consumers, the president said: “I wish to call on the valued customers of all DisCos to desist from tampering with electricity meters. This is not only on account of protecting the revenues of DisCos but also related to the safety of customers as there have been reports of consumers losing lives in the course of by-passing meters.

“The FG reaffirms its commitment to ensure that electricity gets to the homes and businesses of all Nigerians, wether unserved or underserved. In the area of off-grid Electricity supply, the FG recently unveiled the 5 million solar connection ls program, through the CBN’s Development Finance Department and this application is still open.

“Upon completion, the five million solar connection Program will expand energy access to 25 milion individuals by providing five million new connections through the provision of solar home systems (SHS) or construction and operation of mini grids.

“Increase local content in the off-grid solar vakue chain, through facilitating the growth of the local manufacturing industry and incentivise the creation of 250,000 new jobs in the energy sector.

“The FG assures all DisCos of its readiness to support any initiative that is geared towards addresing the challenges facing the Nigerian power sector.”

Last line

Financial intervention is a necessary economic tool to guarantee sustainability of an industry. While the DisCos are charged to work harder to meet the deadline, the government should also look into the reasons they have given on why the December 31 deadline might be an utopian

