N900bn alleged fraud: Shinkafi threatens EFCC with order of mandamus

Former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2019 Zamfara State governorship election, Dr. Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi, has threatened to seek an order of mandamus at a federal high court to compel the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest and prosecute former governor of the state, Abdualziz Yari for fraud.

Shinkafi, who is the leader of the Patriots for Peace and Social Development (PAPS), accused the now suspended acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu of frustrating his petition against Yari.

The former APGA candidate had in a petition to the EFCC last year, accused Yari of misappropriation and misapplication of over N900 billion belonging to the Zamfara State government.

“The EFCC acknowledged the receipt of my series of petitions against Hon. Abdulaziz Yari. We had expected that the EFCC should have invited him for questioning, like they have been doing to other former governors who are members of the opposition parties,” Shinkafi stated.

In a reminder to the new acting Chairman of the Commission, Mohammed Umar, the APGA candidate alleged that Yari boasted that he is untouchable, and that nothing would happen to the petitions against him.

He therefore gave EFCC one week to arrest and prosecute Yari or he would seek the order of the court to compel it to do so.

“I have concluded that I will give the Commission this week and if nothing is done on this my reminder, I will be left with no option than to file an action at Federal High Court to seek an order of mandamus to compel the EFCC to properly fulfil its statutory official duties or to correct any abuse of discretion as provided by the EFCC Establishment Act 2002.

“The Commission should let the Nigerian people know how far it has gone in respect to the petitions.

“Our leaders are supposed to be transparent and accountable to us. They are supposed to render accounts of their stewardship to the people who elected them while in office or after the expiration of their tenure,” he stated.

According to him, the refusal of the EFCC to invite Yari and other accused persons for questioning is justifying the view of many Nigerians that the anti-corruption war of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is one sided, “given that most of those arrested so far are members of the opposition party”.

Like this: Like Loading...