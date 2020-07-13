N900m property: Police arraign 4 for killing Odunukwe

T

he police in Lagos at the weekend arraigned four accused persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 60-year-old Chief Executive Officer of Firman Generator, Chief Ignatius Odunukwe, before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court.

The accused persons- Daniel Bob Ibeaji (42), Arinze Uzor Igwe, 26, Solomon Cletus, 30 and Israel Obigaremu, 35 allegedly conspired and murdered Odunukwe.

They are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, murder and kidnapping.

Police said the alleged leader of the gang, Ibeaji, lured Odunukwe to Artican Beach Resort in Ajah area of Lagos on 1st December, 2019 where the dastardly act was committed with a view to converting deceased’s N900m property in abuja to his own.

Bob, who claimed to be a medical doctor, had shown interest in the late Odunukwe’s N900million property which compelled the deceased to fix an appointment where he was axed to death after tricking him to sign a document transferring the ownership of the property to him.

Odunukwe was allegedly hit with an axe on the head by Arinze Uzor Igwe, Solomon Cletus and Israel Obigaremu, who dragged him into the toilet, held down while Bob injected him twice with a poisonous injection.

Convinced that he had died, Bob instructed his boys to evacuate the corpse and packaged it in a cellotaped carton and thrown into a swamp in Ogonboh Forest in Ajah.

AIG Ahmed Iliyasu stated that Odunukwe having been allegedly tricked into believing he was dealing with a potential buyer of the said property on the N900million was killed by the accused persons as he went to the place alone.

He said: “The family members, in a petition to my office as the AIG in-charge of Zone 2, narrated their trauma since the sudden disappearance of their loved one. On this note, I summoned the tactical Commander of Zonal Monitoring Unit (ZMU), SP Uba Adams, and directed him to go after the victim’s abductors, ensure their arrests as well as to rescue the victim alive.

“Meanwhile, the victim had been killed, even before investigation commenced. It was the same day, December 1, that he was declared missing that they killed him in a most horrifying and cruel manner. He was strangled and injected with a poisonous and lethal substance in a hotel room in Ajah area of Lagos State.

“Investigation revealed that Daniel Bob Ibeaji had been living on ill-gotten money through this means for some time now. Two incidents that have been established against him were that of a civil commissioner in Bayelsa State, where one Honourable Depologa was murdered and his remains found along Abuja Expressway. This happened a week after his encounter with the victim at Ibeto Hotel, Abuja, during their discussion he (Ibeaji) offered to give the victim N220m for a block of flat at Durumi, Abuja.

However, Chief Magistrate Komolafe ordered remand of the accused persons at Correctional Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos while adjourning further hearing till 10th August, 2020.

