N924m debt: Court hears AMCON’s suit to takeover Kanu Nwakwo’s hotel

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on November 11, 2021, hear s suit filed by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) seeking to takeover an hotel belonging to a former football star, Kanu Nwakwo, over alleged N924 million debt.

The hotel known as Hardley Apartments and its Director, Ayoola Gam- Ikon, were joined as co-respondents in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/1635/2015. AMCON had in 2015 secured a court’s order freezing the hotel’s account over the alleged indebtedness.

At the last hearing of the matter, AMCON’s lawyer, Jayes Ujah, expressed his displeasure at the absence of Gam- Ikon’s lawyer, U. Clement, in court. The lawyer’s attention was later drawn to a letter from Clement requesting for a short adjournment by the judge.

Consequently, an hearing date was fixed for November 11, 2021, by Justice Aneke. AMCON had dragged the respondents to court in 2015 in its bit to recover alleged debt of N924 million.

In an affidavit deposed to by a Credit Officer, Victor Igabor, it was averred that between May 2008 and January 2011, a loan of N520,457,000 was offered to Hardley Apartments by Skye Bank Plc.

It was further averred that the hospitality firm based in Victoria Island, Lagos and Gam-Ikon, could not repay the loan.The defendants’ indebtedness as at October 15, 2021, was said to be N924,788,754.56, representing principal and interest.

