N9m missing in Niger Assembly

Police have arrested the accountant of the Niger State House of Assembly and other people over missing N9 million. The missing fund was said to be the monthly imprest September, meant to be used for the running of activities in the Assembly.However, the matter is currently being kept low as all officials reached out to were either reluctant or not ready to speak about it. Assembly sources said that the accountant, haven received the monthly imprest for the Assembly in cash last Friday, gave various heads of departments who were available theirs and kept the remaining in his office for others to collect theirs on Monday.
S'Kaduna crisis: Group seeks govt's help for victims
As both the federal and state governments work out ways to end the crisis in Southern Kaduna, an indigenous advocacy group, has solicited assistance for victims currently receiving treatment are various hospitals, as well as displaced persons. The perennial crisis in the troubled area, has left many dead, with property worth millions of naira destroyed.
Bayelsa women in governance agitate for 50% affirmative action
Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Bayelsa State women in politics on Wednesday agitated to be given 50% affirmative action in governance stating that even though the 35% affirmation has not be achieved, there was need to increase it to 50%. This was the submission of women politicians under the umbrella of women in governance during a
NUJ commends Buhari for reappointing Ari DG ITF
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the reappointment of Sir Joseph Ari as the Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) for another tenure of four years. The Secretary of NUJ in Plateau State, Mr Peter Amine in a press statement signed and issue to
