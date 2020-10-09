Metro & Crime

N9m missing in Niger Assembly

Police have arrested the accountant of the Niger State House of Assembly and other people over missing N9 million. The missing fund was said to be the monthly imprest September, meant to be used for the running of activities in the Assembly.However, the matter is currently being kept low as all officials reached out to were either reluctant or not ready to speak about it. Assembly sources said that the accountant, haven received the monthly imprest for the Assembly in cash last Friday, gave various heads of departments who were available theirs and kept the remaining in his office for others to collect theirs on Monday.

