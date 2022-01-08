N9trn military budget proposal not realistic – Security experts

a whopping N9 trillion to the military, has been described as unrealistic by security experts. Recall that in a recent interview, Ndume, who represents Borno South senatorial district, had made a strong case for adequate funding of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), in the face of insurgency, banditry and other security challenges assailing the nation.

In separate telephone interviews with Saturday Telegraph, a retired State Director, Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Mike Ejiofor, as well as former Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory Command, Mr. Lawrence Alobi, said allocating such huge chunk of the budget to the military, will amount to near neglect of other equally- important sectors. They, however, agreed on the compelling need to find the military adequately, considering the various operations going on across theatres. Specifically, Ejiofor said the suggestion will mean that over 50 per cent of the N17. 127 trillion 2022 appropriation, will go to the military. “How much is the budget? So, is he suggesting that we should use over 50% for security? It’s not realistic.

“But, I appreciate Ndume’s concern, because he is at the centre of action; he wants peace restored in his place. Don’t also forget that that is not the only place we have crises. “We have crises in the North West, South East; we have problems everywhere. So, everybody is concerned about the security situation, because actually, the primary purpose of the government is the welfare and security of the people.

“Without security there won’t be meaningful development but taking about 50% of our budget is just not realistic but like I have said, we need to declare an emergency in our security sector,” Ejiofor said. On how to achieve that, he said: “Let the National Assembly allocate money and perform their oversight functions to ensure that the money is used for what it is meant for. “Not those in the House asking for money to get the bill passed and the people will end up not having money”. According to him, “Corruption is the bane of this fight against insurgency; so, I think if we can reduce the rate of corruption, we can make progress.

“So, it is not the case of allocation; allocation must be monitored.” On the declaration of bandits as terrorists by the Federal Government, he said the development was long overdue, adding that same will enable the NAF to deploy attack platforms against bandits. He said: “For me, it is better late than never. The government should be commended for listening to the yearnings of the people.

“It is long overdue; people have been calling for the declaration of bandits as terrorists groups. “So, with this now, and the provision of more intelligence now, I think the Nigerian Air Force can now deploy the Tucanos against the camps of these people without collateral damage. “I think that is the only difference it is going to make.

Why I am saying it is not going to make much difference is, when was Boko Haram declared terrorists organisation? When was IPOB declared terrorists organisation? Are they still effective or not? “So, those are the questions. But I think the military and our security agencies have now been empowered to re-strategise and adopt more effective strategies in fighting these people.” On his part, Alobi underscored the need to fund the Nigeria Police, and other security agencies the same way the military was being provided for.

He, nonetheless, maintained that other sectors should not be neglected, in an effort to priorities AFN’s budget. He said: “There is a need to fund and equip the military in line with section 207 of the constitution but the military alone is not the ones fighting the insecurity challenge in the country. “The Police is internal security. If internal security is guaranteed and assured, we will not have external threats.

“It’s not only the military that are fighting insurgency or terrorism, the Police are also fit alongside with the military, there is also the DSS. “So, it is not just the military alone. We should look at the issue of insecurity holistically, and carry it with a theoretical approach too that will involve all stakeholders who are involved in the fight against insecurity. “You cannot neglect one section that has an integral role to play in tackling insecurity, and if the Police who are supposed to be in charge of internal security are well equipped and funded, I think the issue of insecurity will become a thing of the past.

“I think what is causing this is the neglect of the Police which is supposed to see that the internal security is guaranteed.” He added: “Right now, we are depending on loans and borrowing, and inflation is skyrocketing every day, poverty, and other social issues that need to be taken care of. “There are other factors that affect insecurity like poverty, unemployment, bad leadership, bad governance, and then how do we get such funds?”

